Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will compete in 3-point contest

Celtics forwards Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will take part in the 3-Point Contest during Sunday’s All-Star festivities, the league announced Tuesday.

Brown and Tatum will be joined by Suns guard Devin Booker, Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Bulls guard Zach LaVine. The event will be held prior to Sunday’s All-Star game in Atlanta.

Brown entered Tuesday’s game against the Clippers shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the 3-point line this season. Tatum is shooting 36.8 percent, a career low.