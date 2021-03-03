Kemba Walker, Celtics top Clippers for third consecutive victory

So far, the team has answered his call. Boston stretched its winning streak to three games with Tuesday night’s 117-112 win over the Clippers. The Celtics have just Thursday’s game against the Raptors remaining, and Toronto’s roster is likely to be decimated by COVID-19 protocols.

When the Celtics’ record dipped two games below .500 following their loss to the Hawks last week, coach Brad Stevens said that the final four games before the All-Star break would become the most critical of this season.

The Celtics received a pair of breaks Tuesday, when All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard was ruled out with back spasms just before tipoff, and then Marcus Morris was lost to a concussion in the second quarter. But they will take the wins however they can get them.

Advertisement

Kemba Walker had another strong offensive night, leading Boston with 25 points, and Jaylen Brown added 18. Robert Williams was effective off the bench, with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. The Celtics made 50 percent of their 3-pointers.

Neither team held a double-digit lead over the first 38 minutes of the game. But the Celtics were ahead, 102-100, when they put together a game-defining 9-0 run. Jayson Tatum had been quiet up to that point, but scored seven points in the flurry, including the layup that made it 111-100.

The Clippers pulled within 113-109 with 1:53 left. Paul George (32 points) missed a 3-pointer that could have made it a one-point game, but at the other end Tatum was called for a push-off, giving the Clippers possession with 28 seconds to play. George missed another 3-pointer, however, and Williams grabbed the rebound and was fouled.

Williams made one of two free throws before George hit a 3-pointer that made it 114-112 with 10.9 seconds to play. After a timeout the inbounds pass went to Daniel Theis, a 64 percent free-throw shooter. But he calmly hit them both and George missed a 3 at the other end.

Advertisement

Observations from the game:

▪ Leonard’s absence was a bit of a surprise at the start of the game. He was not on the injury report and coach Tyronn Lue did not mention any issues during his pregame interview session. But the All-Star forward was ultimately ruled out with back spasms, a substantial loss for the Clippers and a big break for the Celtics, who played the Clippers without George in their other meeting this season.

▪ Walker has shined in the games after his days off, and on Tuesday it was Brown who seemed to benefit from the respite. The All-Star sat out Sunday’s game against the Wizards to rest his sore left knee and was active and energized at the start. He made his first five shots to give Boston an early lead and had 14 points in the opening quarter.

▪ There was a combination of mediocre defense and good shot-making on both sides at the start. Celtics Brown, Walker and Thompson, and Clippers George and Nicolas Batum combined to go 19 for 19 from the field to open the game.

▪ Walker’s bounce, energy and confidence continue to be the most encouraging recent development for Boston. He is finding his spots for jumpers and also doing well carving into the teeth of a defense and finding open teammates. He had 11 points and 4 assists in the first half. The Clippers took a 78-72 lead, their largest to that point, on a George 3-pointer with 3:49 left in the third quarter. But Walker sparked a Celtics rally, scoring eight points in a 12-3 run that put Boston back in front.

Advertisement

▪ Morris sparked the Clippers’ rally from an eight-point deficit in the first half with his solid shooting. But in the final minute of the second quarter the former Celtics forward took an inadvertent elbow to the back of the head from Brown and crumpled to the ground. Morris was down for several minutes and appeared wobbly when he finally stood up. Then he had to stop twice to gather himself as he walked back to the bench. He went to the locker room and was ruled out with a concussion. Morris had 10 points in the first half.

▪ Players frequently pass up end-of-quarter heaves because they don’t want to dent their 3-point shooting statistics. But the Clippers’ reluctance at the end of the first quarter was egregious. Los Angeles had a sideline inbounds pass from Boston’s end with 1.5 seconds left. It was plenty of time to throw a pass near their 3-point line and allow the receiver to even take a dribble before getting a shot up. Instead, the Clippers just handed the ball to Lou Williams in the backcourt and he dribbled twice as time expired.

▪ Fake crowd noise is an imperfect arc, and there will be times when a fake crowd erupts for a Payton Pritchard missed 3-pointer, as it did Tuesday. Maybe it was just encouragement from the fake crowd. Thankfully, real fans will be back in TD Garden in four weeks.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.