Patriots’ Anne Noland hired by Dolphins; will become third woman to run PR for an NFL team

Patriots communications strategist Anne Noland is leaving the organization to become the senior director of football communications for the Miami Dolphins.

Noland will become the third woman in the NFL to head a team’s public relations department, joining Amy Palcic (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Emily Parker (Cincinnati Bengals).

Noland, a 2015 graduate of the University of Georgia, joined New England’s PR team in April 2017 as a media relations coordinator. In Miami, she will reunite with coach Brian Flores, who was one of seven head coaches to speak at the fifth annual NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum.