‘We found our rhythm’: Tom Brady shares how his winning season with the Buccaneers compared to previous seasons with the Patriots

Since his record 10th appearance in the championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs — where the 43-year-old quarterback led his team to a dominant win in Tampa — the five-time Super Bowl MVP said he has spent time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and kids, and is “kind of rehabbing now” after undergoing knee surgery .

Tom Brady, fresh off his seventh-career Super Bowl win, joined James Corden on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday night to talk about what life has been like in the offseason — and how his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers differed from two decades with the New England Patriots.

“She’s [Gisele] the best supporter. She’s been amazing,” Brady said. “I think for me, it’s just a whole different life. So there’s this in-season mode of up early, football, this, then all of a sudden, that’s just literally stopped. So I’m just getting reacquainted with the dishwasher.”

Brady also joked that after the big game, when celebrations began on the field at Raymond James Stadium, Bündchen asked him a question that the quarterback has faced much speculation over in recent years: “What more do you have to prove?”

But Brady, who has said that he would “definitely consider” playing past the age of 45, told Corden that he just gave her a “big hug” and brushed off the question.

“I was trying to figure out a way to change the subject really quick,” Brady said. “I think I moved on to something else pretty quickly.”

During his 20 years playing for the Patriots and coach Bill Belichick, Brady made nine Super Bowl appearances and acquired six championship rings — helping to solidify his reputation as “the greatest of all time.”

“For me, it was spectacular, I wouldn’t have changed anything. And I think that when we were at that point at the Patriots, everyone at the start of the season would be like, ‘Well, who you are guys playing in the championship game?’” Brady said. “People jumped ahead of all the intense competition, which in the end for us, you kind of feel like it’s a lot harder than that.”

But going into this year, in a new place with a new team, the experience “was very different,” Brady said.

“That wasn’t really the question I was being asked,” he said. “The question is: Can you guys be successful? How are you going to be successful? How are you going to learn your teammates? How are they going to learn you?”

Over the course of the season, the team had some ups and downs, but in the last four weeks of the season and through the postseason, Brady said the Bucs found their “rhythm.”

“We really had the pedal on the metal, and everyone worked really hard,” he said. “It was great teamwork. I mean, it was just so much fun to see a team come together the way that it did.”

By the time the Bucs got to the Super Bowl, Brady said the team felt as though they “were still improving” and were “really excited” about where they were at as a group. The Bucs finished the season with a 15-5 record.

“We really wanted to finish that game the right way and prove to everyone that we were deserving to be the champs, and just so happy for our team that we accomplished that,” Brady said.

Brady also touched on the viral video of him launching the Vince Lombardi Trophy across the water to Bucs tight end Cameron Brate during the team’s celebratory boat parade — as well as his drunken walk following the festivities.

“First of all, I was not thinking at that moment,” Brady said. “There was not a thought. It was, ‘This seems like a really fun thing to do.’”

He added: “I found out later that had that been an incomplete pass, that would have went down like 80 feet.”

And once he got off the boat, where backup quarterback Ryan Griffin had to give Brady an assist with walking, Brady said he was just “happy I’m on land at that point.”

Watch the full interview:

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.