Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: An explosive fourth

Breakdown : The Sox had 15 hits, nine for extra bases, including a pair of home runs by Bobby Dalbec. They scored eight runs in the fourth inning as the first nine batters reached base off Glenn Sparkman and Chandler Shepherd. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli opted to end the inning with one out. Nick Pivetta allowed one run over two innings. Raynel Espinal struck out the side in the seventh.

Next: The Sox play the Orioles in Sarasota Thursday at 1:05 p.m. Matt Andriese gets the start against righthander Dean Kremer. WEEI-AM has the game.

