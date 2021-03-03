Reports: Myanmar security forces kill at least 34 protesters

The number of people killed could even be higher; the Democratic Voice of Burma, an independent television and online news service, tallied 38 deaths.

The single-day death toll far exceeded the 18 that the United Nations Human Rights Office said were killed on Sunday, and could galvanize the international community, which has responded fitfully so far to the violence. Videos from Wednesday also showed security forces firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew.

YANGON, Myanmar — Myanmar security forces dramatically escalated their crackdown on protests against last month’s coup, killing at least 34 protesters Wednesday in several cities, according to accounts on social media and local news reports compiled by a data analyst.

Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power on Feb. 1 and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Their numbers have remained high even as security forces have repeatedly fired tear gas, rubber bullets, and live rounds to disperse the crowds, and arrested protesters en masse.

The intensifying standoff is unfortunately familiar in a country with a long history of peaceful resistance to military rule — and brutal crackdowns. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.

The Wednesday death toll was compiled by a data analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity because he feared for his safety. He also collected information where he could on the victims’ names, ages, hometowns, and where and how they were killed.

The Associated Press was unable to independently confirm most of the reported deaths, but several square with online postings. The data analyst, who is in Yangon, the country’s biggest city, said he collected the information to honor those who were killed for their heroic resistance.

According to his list, the highest number of deaths was in Yangon, where the total was 18. In the central city of Monywa, which has turned out huge crowds, eight deaths were reported. Three deaths were reported in Mandalay, the country’s second-biggest city, and two in Salin, a town in Magwe region. Mawlamyine, in the country’s southeast, and Myingyan and Kalay, both in central Myanmar, each had a single death.

As part of the crackdown, security forces have also arrested hundreds of people, including journalists. On Saturday, at least eight journalists, including Thein Zaw of the Associated Press, were detained. A video showed he had moved out of the way as police charged down a street at protesters, but then was seized by police officers, who handcuffed him and held him briefly in a chokehold before marching him away.

He has been charged with violating a public safety law that could see him imprisoned for up to three years.

The escalation of the crackdown has led to increased diplomatic efforts to resolve Myanmar’s political crisis — but there appear to be few viable options. It's not yet clear if Wednesday's soaring death toll could change the dynamic.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold a closed meeting on the situation on Friday, council diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to make the information public before the official announcement. The United Kingdom requested the meeting, they said.

Still, any kind of coordinated action at the United Nations will be difficult since two permanent members of the Security Council, China and Russia, would almost certainly veto it. Some countries have imposed or are considering imposing their own sanctions.

On Wednesday, UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, who supports sanctions, told reporters at UN headquarters in New York that she receives some 2,000 messages per day from people inside Myanmar, many “who are really desperate to see action from the international community.”

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s deputy UN ambassador, who was assigned by the military to head the country’s mission to the United Nations after the ambassador strongly opposed their recent coup, resigned on Wednesday, according to social media and newspaper reports.

Tin Maung Naing was named by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the mission’s charge d’affaires in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres received Tuesday. It said Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun had been terminated.

Tun sent letters Monday to the General Assembly president and Guterres saying he represents the country’s “legitimate” government and remains Myanmar’s ambassador.

Deputy Ambassador Naing posted on Facebook Wednesday that he was resigning, without giving a reason, according to The Irrawaddy newspaper in a report from Yangon and a Twitter post from anticoup activists that included his Burmese language Facebook announcement.

According to an unofficial translation of the announcement, Naing said he was a dedicated civil servant serving the country he loves for 30 years but due to unavoidable circumstances he was resigning.

The country’s UN mission did not respond to numerous calls seeking comment on the Facebook post, which was readable only by people marked as friends. Anticoup activists on Twitter welcomed Naing’s statement.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of which Myanmar is a member, called for an end to violence and for talks on how to reach a peaceful settlement.