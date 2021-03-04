Black feminism meets physics in Chanda Prescod-Weinstein’s ‘The Disordered Cosmos’

“I think at the end of the day if this book is for nobody else, I want it to be for someone who, like me, was at 17 excited about physics,” she said, but also someone who wondered where their place would be in a scientific and academic world that seems relentlessly inhospitable to anyone not white and male.

While writing “ The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey Into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred ,” Chanda Prescod-Weinstein took care that her book would appeal both to fellow physicists and also to non-physicists. She had an ideal reader in mind.

“I was writing in part with some of the students I mentor in mind,” she added. “What is a book that I could put in their hands that would say ‘no, look, the things that you’re seeing are real.’ It’s almost like an anti-gaslighting book.”

Prescod-Weinstein, a professor of physics and astronomy at the University of New Hampshire, is also a core faculty member in women’s and gender studies. As her many followers on Twitter know, she writes and thinks deeply about race and racism.

“I’ve been kind of joking that it’s like a Trojan horse in both directions,” she said. There’s serious physics in the book, “but you’re going to learn some Black feminist thought. And if you’re like, ‘I picked it up because I’m interested in the things she says about Black feminist thought,’ you’re going to come out of it and you’re going to have heard of a Lagrangian.”

Writing about her own life, about politics and academia, and about the glories of the night sky, Prescod-Weinstein said, was a way of making sense of all her own interests. “In some sense I wanted to be like, this can be a whole self. I’m not the first Black feminist in physics and I won’t be the last, so part of it is saying we’re here.”

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein will be in conversation with Kiese Laymon (“Heavy”) at 6 p.m. March 9, in a virtual event hosted by Harvard Book Store.

Kate Tuttle, a freelance writer and critic, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.