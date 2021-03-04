HomeFront: Eddie Murphy is back, Dr. Seuss is complicated, plus a world of wonder at Peabody Essex

FILM: Confounding expectations, “Coming 2 America” “is a success,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3-star review. The 33-years-later sequel to “Coming to America” is “silly of mind and open of heart, full of visual and sonic eye candy while telling a predictable story with pleasurable generosity.” Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall lead the largely reunited cast through a “wheezy and skeletal” plot — but that’s not really the point, is it?

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re planning the menu for our “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” viewing party — maybe we’ll finally see the payoff of watching every PBS episode of “The Great British Baking Show” over and over (Kimberley, why?!) — and remembering how clueless we were exactly a year ago. Let’s adjourn to the couch and recall the long-ago times when that wasn’t an all day, every day activity.

Quentin Dupieux‘s “Keep an Eye Out” is “a slapstick Kafkaesque comedy of bureaucracy and bloodshed” that earns 3 stars from Burr. The “short and blissfully strange” Boston French Film Festival entry, nominally a police procedural, plays out in “a nightmarish, endlessly spiraling time/space loop.”

The story of a teen fed up with “her school’s stifling misogyny,” “Moxie” brings “a lot of heart, sinew, and energy” to the screen, Burr writes in a 2½-star review. Adapted from Jennifer Mathieu‘s young adult novel, the film is “an easy watch, smartly acted by a crew of young talents” with an adult supporting cast that includes director Amy Poehler, Marcia Gay Harden, and Clark Gregg.

“Like its heroine, ‘My Salinger Year’ often has more heart than sense,” but it climbs into 2½-star territory on the strength of Margaret Qualley’s performance as a literary-agency underling tasked with responding to J.D. Salinger’s fan mail. “[A]ble to play both artless and wised-up,” Burr writes, Qualley “traces this young woman’s evolution from one to the other with a translucency of emotion that anchors a featherweight tale.”

“My Salinger Year” is based on Joanna Rakoff’s memoir, and the Cambridge resident recalls the reclusive author as “very nice, very kind and respectful” in a Q&A with Globe correspondent Lauren Daley. As for the film, “There were moments we wondered if it would really get made, so when Sigourney [Weaver, who plays Rakoff’s boss] said yes, we were over the moon”

The Boston Israeli Film Festival is underway, “featuring one documentary that examines how those in power can shape the lives of ordinary people and another that shows how ordinary people can organize and take their lives back,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. He dives into Levi Zeni’s “Menachem Begin: Peace and War” and Repheal Levin and Dana Keidar Levin’s “Four Mothers.”

Riding a “Captain America”- and “Avengers”-powered wave, directors Anthony and Joe Russo big-footed their way to the helm of ... “Cherry,” “the story of an Iraq war veteran’s PTSD-fueled descent into addiction and crime.” “This was a personal film for us,” younger brother Joe tells Globe correspondent Stuart Miller. “In a lot of ways we made this movie for our children.”

DR. SEUSS: “You can still get a hold of the six early titles that Dr. Seuss Enterprises has chosen to cease publishing anytime you want to,” says Burr. But try telling that to superspreaders of “ginned-up fury at a culture that is moving carefully and with forethought and with a fair amount of missteps along the way to a world more welcoming to people unlike them.”

Elements of “If I Ran the Zoo” are so offensive that “I’m not surprised” it’s one of the six books, writes Emerson professor Jabari Asim. “Like any author, Seuss should be faulted for his missteps, which in these examples are indefensible,” he says of his fellow children’s-book creator. “He should nonetheless continue to be saluted for the instances in which he spread the joy of reading without resorting to caricature or insult.”

Chase Sui Wonders, Justice Smith, Uly Schlesinger, and Haley Sanchez in "Generations." Jennifer Clasen / HBO Max

TV: The teen-oriented series “Generation,” “created by Daniel Barnz and his 18-year-old daughter, Zelda, is an astute drama-comedy featuring well-drawn characters,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. “It’s an affectionate, self-aware, and ... edgy portrait of high schoolers, with questions of gender, sexuality, and sex in the foreground.”

What do “Borgen” (Denmark), “Gomorrah” (Italy), “Lupin,” and “Call My Agent!” (both France) have in common? The Globe’s Don Aucoin is bingeing all four, “with subtitles,” and he’s far from alone. “[C]hanges in US viewing habits were already underway,” he notes, and in lockdown life, the world is the TV fan’s oyster.

The latest Ask Matthew introduces a word almost as useful as “truthiness” and tackles a reader question that includes the contention that “[i]f it isn’t a series, it’s a movie. The platform doesn’t matter anymore.” Gilbert answers without equivocating: “I still think there is a big difference between movies and TV.”

Also different: TV and books, as some commenters delight in reminding your hard-working critic. “I know that reading is considered active, and watching TV is considered passive, but that dichotomy is simplistic and passé,” Gilbert writes. The shows of the Peak TV era (this one) “don’t push the imagination in the same way as books, but they do engage the mind nonetheless.”

VISUAL ART: Reopened after nearly a year, the “deep, and beautiful, and captivating” exhibition “Where the Questions Live” is worth the wait, writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. Wes Sam-Bruce’s “delicate, sensate array of objects” abounds with pleasures, but the show centers on “a film so stirring and disarmingly gorgeous that it left me pinned, helplessly stuck in place for its 20-plus-minute run.” At the Peabody Essex Museum.

The group show “Paradise” gathers “lovingly, skillfully made art” that makes a bracing contrast “after a dreary February punctuating a long year,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “I found deep pleasures” as well as reminders of “how we yearn for paradise. We remember it. We strive for it. But we are almost never there.” At Cade Tompkins Projects in Providence.

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting through the next month or so — to outdoor dining season and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors safer. This week, Globe staffers find delicious meals in Hyde Park, Watertown, and Cambridge. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

“Steakhouse food does not travel well,” Richard Brackett of The Federal in Waltham tells the Globe’s Devra First —and fortunately, his own restaurant proves him wrong. In search of “basic luxury that melts in my mouth,” she opts for “perfect medium-rare” filet mignon and a slew of classic accompaniments, including raw oysters, “another feat of takeout engineering.”

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including expert counsel for parents navigating what newsletter author Kara Baskin calls the “social netherworld” of pandemic loneliness. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Zoe Cagan is a master's candidate in flute performance at New England Conservatory. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

MUSIC: One year in, pandemic life at New England Conservatory has a new hybrid shape built on a familiar foundation. “I think this semester everybody’s kind of hit their groove,” the school’s president, Andrea Kalyn, tells the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna, who checks in with several students. “The small things we took for granted have become very meaningful.”

“I really like writing about small moments,” says TikTok star and Berklee dropout Lizzy McAlpine, who took a break from working on her second album to chat with Globe correspondent Matt Berg. The follow-up to “Give Me a Minute,” the 21-year-old says, “will hopefully be more indie rock ... I want people to listen to my discography and tell that my style has progressed and matured.”

ARCHITECTURE: Boston’s triple-deckers are having a moment. Architectural firms crowded into the Triple Decker Design Challenge, and “This Old House” has Dorchester in its sights. The structures “could serve as climate-friendly multifamily housing for a range of incomes,” writes Globe correspondent Anthony Flint. “If the triple-decker template is essentially sound, the question now is how to make the most of it — and at what cost.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

BOOKS: The pandemic-friendly concept of niksen, “the Dutch wellness practice of doing nothing,” is under the microscope in the latest monthly look at self-help titles by Goldstein and Christina Tucker. The more she learned about niksen, “the more I figured out how I achieve ‘nothing,’ and how, for me, it involves some spontaneity,” Goldstein writes. “You can’t always plan for it, and that’s sort of the point.”

Goldstein’s latest book, “Things That Grow,” is out Tuesday. “After her grandmother dies, a girl travels to different gardens to scatter her ashes, learning about life and love along the way,” the publisher says. She discusses the young adult novel with teen services librarian and podcaster Renata Sancken in a virtual Porter Square Books event.

POETRY: With the Cantab Lounge up for sale, the Boston Poetry Slam is facing an uncertain future. The pluses and minuses of pandemic-related adaptations underscore the importance of live events. “It’s not the first time we’ve had to think about the Cantab closing,” Cassandra de Alba tells Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu, “but it’s the first time it’s been obviously real.”

BUT REALLY: After two weeks with executive producer Mike Richards in Alex Trebek’s job, Katie Couric takes over “Jeopardy!” guest-hosting duties on Monday. Meanwhile, sunset gets later by the day, migrating birds are all over the place, and spring training is in full swing. Maybe all the wisecrackers on social media are right and the Earth is healing. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!