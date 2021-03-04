Ijeoma Oluo on laughing and crying while reading

In her newest book, “ Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy of White Male America ,” Ijeoma Oluo recounts and examines how the idea that white men deserve power is perpetuated and its effects on everyone. The Seattle native is also the author of the best-selling “ So You Want to Talk About Race .” She joins the Lowell Humanities Series for a virtual talk at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 via www.bc.edu/lowell .

Ijeomo Oluo, a Nigerian-American writer, is the author of "So You Want to Talk About Race."

OLUO: I’m reading “The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow, She’s s an amazing, emerging fantasy writer. This is an alternate reality version of the suffragette movement with witches. And I just finished Louis Chude-Sokei’s memoir, “Floating in a Most Peculiar Way,” which is a very unique and important book.

BOOKS: Are you a longtime fantasy reader?

OLUO: I started in middle school the way a lot of people do with Bradbury, but I didn’t own it when I was younger because as a Black woman it wasn’t expected of me. Now I read contemporary fantasy writers like N.K. Jemisin. It’s such a break for me from writing about oppression and violence.

BOOKS: What have been some of your best reads recently?

OLUO: Cathy Park Hong’s essay collection, “Minor Feelings,” which I loved. I listen to a lot of books, such as Daniel Jose Older’s “Book of Lost Saints,” which is an amazing sci-fi, fantasy, family saga around the Cuban Revolution. I finished “[Expletive], Actually,” the latest book by my sister-in-law, Lindy West. I tried to tell my partner about a chapter and I couldn’t because I couldn’t stop laughing. I’ve also been reading Robert Jones Jr.’s novel “The Prophets.”

BOOKS: Do you also cry when you read books?

OLUO: Oh goodness, sometimes I can’t even think about books without crying. Every time I think about Chinua Achebe’s “Things Fall Apart” it ruins my day. It’s such a beautiful book.

BOOKS: What are your go-to classics?

OLUO: For me, as a Black woman, the classics are by authors like Toni Morrison. My partner and I were just talking about rereading her first novel, “The Bluest Eye.”

BOOKS: Which classics do you think most feed the idea of white male entitlement?

OLUO: So many of them do that. One that lots of people don’t think about doing that is Steinbeck’s “The Grapes of Wrath.” That narrative of white male aggrievement doesn’t really tell a true story, and it still affects white male identities today.

BOOKS: Did you read anything for your new book that you would recommend?

OLUO: One book that addresses white identity is Betsy Gaines Quammen’s “American Zion.” If you are trying to understand the psychology of the people who stormed the Capitol, that’s an amazing book.

BOOKS: Are you a poetry reader?

OLUO: I’m not. What’s funny is there is a well-known Nigerian poet named Ijeoma Umebinyuo. People regularly confuse us, so people send me poetry and talk about poetry to me all the time. I have to keep telling them I’m not her.

BOOKS: Are you a bookstore shopper?

OLUO: We had a house fire this summer, and all our books were destroyed. We needed to have some books around us. We went to Third Place Books and there was a gift card waiting for us. Someone in Texas who had read about our fire had called up and just bought one for us.

BOOKS: Which books did you replace first?

OLUO: Some of my Angela Davis, some of my Kurt Vonnegut. I made sure to get some of the books that make me laugh when I’m stressed, like books by Samantha Irby. I rebought Damon Young’s books and replaced a bunch that meant a lot to me in my formative years, like Tim O’Brien’s “The Things They Carried,” Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye,” and Lorraine Hansberry’s autobiography, “To Be Young, Gifted and Black.” I needed those around me.

BOOKS: Are there books you won’t replace?

OLUO: There were some that I had that I didn’t love, but kept because they represented times in my life. One of the biggest articles I wrote in my early career was an interview with Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who identified as Black. Her autobiography, “In Full Color,” is not a good book in the slightest. I won’t be replacing that.

Amy Sutherland is the author, most recently, of "Rescuing Penny Jane" and she can be reached at amysutherland@mac.com.