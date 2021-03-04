Local bestsellers for the week ending February 28

1. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

2. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

3. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. The Paris Library Janet Skeslien Charles Atria

6. Anxious People Fredrik Backman Atria

7. The Sanatorium Sarah Pearse Pamela Dorman Books

8. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

9. The Searcher Tana French Viking

10. The Survivors Jane Harper Flatiron Books

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

2. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

5. A Swim in a Pond in the Rain George Saunders Random House

6. Four Hundred Souls: A Community History of African America, 1619-2019 Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain (Eds.) One World

7. Wintering Katherine May Riverhead

8. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown

9. Let Me Tell You What I Mean Joan Didion Knopf

10. Between Two Kingdoms Suleika Jaouad Random House





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

2. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

3. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

4. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

5. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

6. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

7. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor

8. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

9. A Children’s Bible Lydia Millet Norton

10. Parable of the Sower Octavia E. Butler Grand Central





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Anchor

5. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

8. Gathering Moss: A Natural and Cultural History of Mosses Robin Wall Kimmerer Oregon State University Press

9. The Last Traverse; Tragedy and Resilience in the Winter Whites Ty Gagne Tmc Books

10. On Tyranny Timothy Snyder Tim Duggan Books

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Feb. 21. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.