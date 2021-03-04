Next up on the series revival list: ‘Party Down’

A little bit like “Arrested Development” and “The Wire,” the Starz series “Party Down” became an audience favorite largely after leaving the air. It got a little lost on Starz during its 2009-10 run, but over the years it has gained attention as an underrated gem. It’s a tart but sweet and loose comedy with a Christopher Guest-like vibe.

Adam Scott (pictured in "Parks and Recreation") was one of the stars of the original "Party Down."

Created by Rob Thomas of “Veronica Mars,” the show was set at an LA catering service staffed by wannabe actors and writers. Each week, the crew worked a different event, and farce, improvisation, and comic incompetence ensued. The cast happened to be stocked with actors whose popularity has continued to grow since the show ended, including Martin Starr, Jane Lynch, Lizzy Caplan, Ryan Hansen, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Jennifer Coolidge, Kristin Bell, J.K. Simmons, Ken Jeong, and Adam Scott.

You know where this is going, don’t you? Starz is developing a revival of the show, in the form of a six-part limited series. No cast announcements were made, but Starz used the phrase “reviving the party,” and revivals generally include original cast members. Add it to the list of shows that, as Glenn Close put it in “Fatal Attraction,” are “not gonna be IGNORED” by reboot culture.

