Virtual author readings Mar. 7-13

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein (”The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred”) is in conversation with Kiese Laymon (”How to Slowly Kill Yourself and Others in America”) at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Jennifer Dupee (”The Little French Bridal Shop”) is in Conversation with Marjan Kamali (”Together Tea”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Meredith Goldstein (”Things That Grow”) is in conversation with Renata Sancken at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... J.D. Netto (”The Broken Miracle”) is in conversation with Paul Cardall at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Kate Quinn (”The Rose Code”) is in conversation with Heather Morris (”The Tattooist of Auschwitz”) and Lizz Schumer (”Biography of a Body”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

WEDNESDAY

John Archibald (”Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution”) is in conversation with Roy Wood at 6 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Russell Banks (”Foregone”) is in conversation with Stona Fitch (”Third Rail”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Jess Phoenix (”Ms. Adventure: My Wild Explorations in Science, Lava, and Life”) is in conversation with Jill Heinerth (”Into the Planet: My Life as a Cave Diver”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Tom Shone (”The Nolan Variations: The Movies, Mysteries, and Marvels of Christopher Nolan”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

THURSDAY

Ruth Druart (”While Paris Slept”) reads at 1 p.m. at An Unlikely Story... Robert Stickgold and Antonio Zadra (”When Brains Dream: Exploring the Science and Mystery of Sleep”) read at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Nicole Galland (”Master of the Revels”) is in conversation with Neal Stephenson (”The Rise and Fall of D.O.D.O.”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Kate Russo (”Super Host”) is in conversation With Petra Mayer at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books.

FRIDAY

Cristina Groeger (”The Education Trap: Schools and the Remaking of Inequality in Boston”) is in conversation with Nick Juravich at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Rebecca Solnit (”Recollections of My Nonexistence: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Chanel Miller (”Know My Name”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Sally Bliumis-Dunn (”Echolocation”), Robert Carr (”Amaranth”) and Jennifer De Leon (”Don’t Ask Me Where I’m From”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Chapter and Verse.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.