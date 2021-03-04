What’s happening in the arts world

ANJIMILE / JUSTINE BOWE The ICA Boston continues its First Fridays in the virtual world with this show by songwriter-prince Anjimile and their bandmate Justine Bowe. March 5, 7 p.m. www.icaboston.org





“HEROES” DANCE NIGHT

DJ Chris Ewen continues to keep the Cambridge staple ’80s alternative dance party alive in quarantine, spinning deep cuts and unexpected hits live from home. March 5, 9 p.m. www.twitch.tv/djchrisewen





GAELYNN LEA AND JENNY CONLEE

Experimental folk singer and violinist Gaelynn Lea, the winner of NPR’s 2016 Tiny Desk Contest, welcomes Decemberists accordionist Jenny Conlee to her weekly livestream. March 7, 3 p.m. https://violinscratches.com/

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

A FAR CRY The Jamaica Plain-based conductorless orchestra presents a tight program of music inspired by strength through struggle. The livestreamed concert features works by Josquin des Prez, Caroline Shaw, Jessie Montgomery, Revueltas, and Beethoven. March 7, 2 p.m. Re-watch available one week later. www.afarcry.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

MR. PARENT The highly regarded Maurice Emmanuel Parent stars in a new play, still in development, that is based on his experiences as a teacher in the Boston Public Schools. Conceived and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian, and written by Melinda Lopez, “Mr. Parent” is described both as “a love letter to Boston” and as “stories told from a lived experience about the racism that divides our cities and the systemic failures at almost every level to protect and educate children.” Streamed reading of “Mr. Parent” to be presented by TheaterWorks Hartford. From March 7-26. Tickets $25 at www.twhartford.org





A BRIMFUL OF ASHA Written and performed by Ravi Jain and his mother, Asha Jain, “A Brimful of Asha” is the true tale of the time Ravi Jain took a trip to India and his parents decided it was an opportune moment to introduce him to potential brides. Production by Why Not Theatre presented by ArtsEmerson. On-demand streaming available March 9-22. Ticket options range from free to $100. Recommended for audiences 13 and up. www.artsemerson.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

FIRESTARTER — THE STORY OF BANGARRA Through performance footage, storytelling, and interviews, this fascinating documentary traces the rise of a little-known Australian Indigenous dance troupe into one of its country’s most compelling cultural institutions. A real eye-opener. Available only until March 14 as part of the Pan African Film Festival. Tickets $8.49. www.paff.org/films/





WHILE WE WAIT Warmer weather can’t come soon enough, but for a sweet breath of escapism, Hannah Dennison’s 20-minute site-specific dance/theater film for large ensemble is a lovely balm. Filmed at the flooded Wells Lamson Quarry near Barre, Vt. — one of the oldest and deepest granite quarries in the country — it is a slow, gorgeous unfolding, with dancers on floating platforms. Andric Severance’s score includes voice-overs reflecting on this last year’s experience of isolation and loss. www.thequarryproject2020.com/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

SHEN WEI: PAINTING IN MOTION A full takeover of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum by the Chinese-American choreographer/director/painter continues in earnest, with screenings of his films in both the museum’s original palazzo and its contemporary wing, plus a commission for its façade. The main event, though, has been an exhibition of his gutsy, often-monumental paintings, two of which he made on-site as the museum’s artist-in-residence in 2018 and 2019. A little bonus programming: The museum has tailored a pair of meditations for those seeking a dose of mindfulness, one for Shen and one for its tropical-plant laden courtyard. Through June 20. 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, isgm.org

MURRAY WHYTE





KINSHIP: ART OF AUSTRALIA Contemporary Australian Aboriginal painters in this show carry forward legacies of ancestors going back 50,000 years who worked in sand, wood, and body decoration — art that encodes ancient histories, maps, survival tactics, and cosmologies. Westerners may see what looks like modern art; it is, instead, the embodiment of a culture. Through March 28. Laisun Keane Pop-Up Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 978-495-6697, www.laisunkeane.com/kinshipartofaustralia

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

SELF CARE COMEDY Jenny Zigrino’s Web series “Badass Bitches of History,” celebrating women like pirate Ching Shih and union spy Elizabeth Bowser, is available on Comedy Central’s streaming platforms. She is the Boston connection on this free Instagram show also featuring Sara June and Vanessa Gonzalez. March 5, 10 p.m. Free. Instagram @nakedcomedy





FUNNY WOMEN AROUND THE WORLD Robin Golinski hosts two Boston segments on this daylong international celebration of women in comedy. At 12:50 p.m., she talks to Reece Cotton, Erika Rettman Welch, Lady Vain, and Erin Mohr for “Hurt, Hate, Help, or Heal? Reflecting on the Power of Humor” panel. At 2:30 p.m. it’s the “Let’s Get Nosey in the USA” segment with Cotton, Welch, Lady Vain, Emily Ruskowski, Nonye Brown-West, Jeanne Sullivan, Laura Michelle, and Kelly MacFarland. March 6, 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com

SARAH SILVERMAN Not a traditional stand-up show; Silverman will answer questions and react to comments from the audience on this livestream, which sounds like an interactive version of “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” that launched in October and features a segment where she answers fan voice mail. March 6, 9 p.m. $20. www.rushtix.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

COZY CONNECT In this interactive virtual puppet show, audience members, human helpers, and puppets are searching for Mr. Cuddles, a missing turtle. The script, music, and characters were all created specially for this performance, and participants can stay for an interactive Q&A at the end of the show. March 7, 3 p.m. Free. www.puppetshowplace.org





OCHM CRAFTERNOONS Every month the Old Colony History Museum hosts a craft-filled afternoon, and this month’s is rainbow-themed. Free with admission, children can stop by the museum’s crafting station for materials and instructions. March 9-13, 1 p.m. $0-$5, www.eventbrite.com

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











