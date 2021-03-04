The world is still a wonder, and this Peabody Essex show won’t let you forget it

When the museum reopened last summer, “Where the Questions Live” did not, an in-house enigma. What was so dangerous about this corner of the museum that nobody could see? And how long would it be locked away?

SALEM — It’s much too bright in here, I thought as I shepherded my children into “Where the Questions Live: An Exploration of Humans in Nature” at the Peabody Essex Museum. For months — six at least — I passed by the museum’s Dotty Brown Art and Nature Center, where Wes Sam-Bruce’s long-forestalled, finally-reopened show lay dormant, nestled in darkness with the curtains drawn.

Advertisement

A long time, it turned out. Coming very close to a yearlong hiatus, “Where the Questions Live” broke open its shell a little over a month ago with a new closing date (it’s been extended an entire year) and all the public-health protocols you’d expect (limited admittance, lots of sanitizer). Nominally — I guess — a children’s exhibition, its closure may have reflected the propensity of small hands to touch everything and sanitize little. Whatever the case, the stark brightness of the space made it all feel like stepping into a freshly-cracked tomb.

A detail of the objects and aphoristic phrases from Wes Sam-Bruce's "Where the Questions Live" at Peabody Essex. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

But within a few moments, I had that deeply satisfying sensation: Literally everything I assumed was wrong. Yes, Sam-Bruce’s show was conceived with kids in mind. (I brought mine, professionally-minded, as an interface.) But whatever your age, you’d need to lose all sense of wonder to not be moved by the delicate, sensate array of objects assembled here. Even then, “Where the Questions Live” would be just the thing to spark a resurrectory séance for your younger self.

Back in the entryway, rough graphite sketches of celestial bodies share the wall with tiny dried fronds pressed behind glass — for these many months, the only hint of what lay beyond. Inside, Sam-Bruce’s cobbled-together clusters of old things, all with patina of use — vintage tools and wooden shoe forms, obsolete globes and cameras, industrial funnels and pulleys — evoke the march of time. Interspersed in deep shadow-box frames are leaves crinkled and desiccated, each as long as a child’s forearm and mounted specimen-like, fragile as a moth’s wing. It made me think of the deeply dark and eerie experimental films of Janie Geiser, whose stop-motion works bleakly mobilize mounds of abandoned vintage ephemera; and of the artist Joseph Cornell, whose enigmatic mid-century works pressed whole worlds into small boxes, confining that which should be free.

Advertisement

The whole thing felt elegiac, epitaph-like, entire recent eras tilled under by time’s inexorable advance. Stuck in-between, aphoristic phrases scrawled in Sam-Bruce’s distinctive script rest in small frames like suggestive whispers: “Truth like water.” “Truth like fire.” “What does the darkness teach us?” Whatever the show’s earth-friendly priorities — and they abound — it deftly elides ecological scold or lament with a powerful yearning for connection. It should have felt twee, and maybe it was. But “Where the Questions Live” has returned to a world that needs its unvarnished sincerity, and badly. Its first opening was way back in September 2019, in that world of before; but it feels expressly made for this endless after. It is a thing of extravagant poetic beauty, of ancient connections that run deep in the earth, water, and air. It is elemental and grounding, and who doesn’t need that right now?

Advertisement

Ari Yates explored "Where the Questions Live" at Peabody Essex. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

I don’t want to call the entire display pretext — it’s too deep, and beautiful, and captivating for that — but that’s at least part of its function. It’s the warm-up to the main event, deep in the exhibition, and why it’s been closed for so long. Curling around the corner, a small theater space unfurls a film so stirring and disarmingly gorgeous that it left me pinned, helplessly stuck in place for its 20-plus-minute run.

The theater is confined (COVID limit: four at a time), and knit into a dizzyingly beautiful installation in a connected antechamber where a shimmering moon casts pale light through a canopy of black pages. (In white, Sam-Bruce’s script gently prompts once again: “Questions like sunrise.” “We expand like widening circles on water.”)

A still from “Great Blue,” part of Wes Sam-Bruce's exhibition at Peabody Essex. Murray Whyte/Globe staff

But, the film. A broad panorama screen stretches the entire breadth of the space, alternately a single image or bifurcated, a filmic diptych. Water rushes in a surge of angry sea, or undulates gently under a purpling night sky. A powerfully immersive score by Ruth Mendelson sets an emotional tone; it’s heavy, like being underwater itself.

Sam-Bruce appears now and again, lightly navigating a thicket of dense forest, or wading shoulder-deep into the rushing current of a dark river. Movement is everywhere — in the wind through the trees or on the water or in the clouds; in rivers and streams and tides; and in Sam-Bruce’s own body, which he tunes into the rhythms of the natural world around him. Sam-Bruce has the feline grace of a trained dancer, at once robustly powerful and delicate, effortless. In one sequence, another dancer appears, poised on a cliff high above thundering seas. I thought of the muscular, naturalistic performances of the Mark Morris Dance Group, off the stage and set free in the world.

Advertisement

The film, called “Great Blue,” is a gift. I’ll see it over and over again. I don’t want to say too much; it’s one of those special things that words inevitably fail, and analysis can diminish more than illuminate. Don’t overthink it. “Where the Questions Live” offers no answers, because there are none, so don’t go looking. What it does offer is something far better: the warm embrace of mystery and enigma, and a depth of feeling that trembles the soul.

WHERE THE QUESTIONS LIVE: AN EXPLORATION OF HUMANS IN NATURE

At the Peabody Essex Museum, East India Square, Salem, through Jan. 2, 2022. Limited hours on weekends and holiday Mondays. 978-745-9500, www.pem.org

Murray Whyte can be reached at murray.whyte@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TheMurrayWhyte.