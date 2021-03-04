Retail trading frenzy lifts fortune of Fidelity’s Johnson family to $60 billion

(Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets has snared most of the attention for attracting an army of day traders during the pandemic.

But far bigger profits are flowing to the family behind Fidelity Investments in Boston. Operating income reached a record $7.2 billion in 2020 and the number of retail accounts jumped 17% to 26 million. That helped increase the wealth of chief executive officer Abigail Johnson by $3.3 billion to $26.5 billion, making her the world’s eighth-richest woman.

Johnson along with her father, Ned, brother Ned IV and sister Elizabeth own almost half of Fidelity’s parent company, FMR LLC. The latest results push their combined fortune to about $60 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.