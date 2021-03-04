‘They need to figure this out’: Five ways to build a better vaccine registration site

Still, the general public has been frustrated by the low supply of doses and technical problems with booking appointments. Now, people with experience in designing software and computer interfaces are talking about how to improve the site.

On Thursday, as thousands more doses were released, there were no major reports of performance problems, and the available vaccine appointments were scooped up by late morning .

As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out in Massachusetts, the state’s much-criticized Vaxfinder website for arranging vaccine shots remains a topic of concern. The site crashed completely two weeks ago during a surge of vaccination requests, but mostly held its own last week as 50,000 new doses became available.

Advertisement

Here are five basic ways to upgrade the user experience, according to experts.

1. Make it simpler and more accurate

Amy Heymans is co-founder of Mad*Pow, a Boston agency that does user experience design for healthcare products, said Vaxfinder is still far too complicated and confusing. “If you got the right people in a Zoom, in a four-hour meeting we could have identified the bottlenecks,” said Heymans. “It’s hard to find any redeeming qualities at this point.”

Rick McKenna, who runs a company that makes makes personal organizing software, was more upbeat about the Vaxfinder site. “They did a lot of smart things,” McKenna said, like making the site work well on mobile devices as well as desktop computers. But McKenna faulted the site for providing erroneous data about whether vaccines were available.

By default Vaxfinder shows a list of all vaccination sites, whether they have any vaccine or not. Users must click an on-screen box to see only those places that have vaccines available. This might seem like a small issue, but Heymans said that most people now eligible for the vaccine are seniors, many with limited computer skills and poor eyesight. “We’re going to ask [age] 75-plus individuals to step though a very complicated process,” she said. “We should make it simpler.” Therefore Vaxfinder should be designed to require the fewest possible mouse clicks. That could mean showing only locations where vaccines are available.

Advertisement

More problems arise when a user tries to set up an appointment at, say, Fenway Park. You are taken to a signup page operated by CIC Health, which looks entirely different from the Vaxfinder site. You must scroll down the page and find the registration link, which sends you back to a Massachusetts government website. To Heymans, the back-and-forth seems unnecessary and confusing. “Why did they send me there if they were just going to send me back?” said Heymans.

2. Fix those waiting room interfaces

The vaccine signup process often places users into an online waiting room, telling them to hang around for some period of time — sometimes minutes, sometimes days. On Thursday, the wait times passed quickly on the Massachusetts government site, perhaps because the doses were scooped up so fast.

However, waiting rooms for some of the vaccination centers were still bogged down. One showed a wait time of over an hour, while reporting that there were over 30,000 people in line for just a few hundred injections. Under the circumstances, it would make more sense to simply tell new arrivals that they are too late.

3. Get the supply databases to talk to the site

Advertisement

McKenna’s biggest gripe about Vaxfinder is its inability to provide reliable information on vaccine availability. Earlier this week, the site indicated one available vaccine dose at Fenway Park on March 7, possibly because someone had cancelled an appointment. By the time a Globe reporter got through the waiting room, the dose was gone. But minutes later, the Vaxfinder page still showed that a dose was available.

“It’s very frustrating to a user,” said McKenna. “I get excited, and then it lets me down again and again and again.”

McKenna said that the databases of the vaccination providers were not providing instant and accurate updates to Vaxfinder. He said the underlying technology is standard issue at companies like Ticketmaster, and there’s no reason why Vaxfinder shouldn’t be capable of it. “It’s done all the time,” he said. “They need to figure this out.”

4. Let users sign up once and get a call-back

McKenna complained that after an unsuccessful effort to get a vaccine, returning users of the Vaxfinder site must start from scratch and fill out their personal details all over again. That problem might be resolved by something like COVIDReadi, a program made by the same company that has provided the state’s PrepMod vaccine registration software. COVIDReadi is supposed to let a user sign up just once for a vaccination, so that the state can send e-mails as shots become available.

But Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said that the state decided against buying COVIDReadi, in part because the software lacks an automatic e-mail notification system. Instead, state workers would have to manually notify people that shots were available.

Advertisement

Everbridge, an emergency communications company in Burlington, makes a fully automatic vaccine registration system that’s been used successfully in West Virginia. But Gov. Charlie Baker has said that because Massachusetts has a much higher population and a larger number of vaccine providers, setting up such a system here would be more difficult.

“Just because somebody has functionality doesn’t mean we necessarily believe it can work or scale for the size of the populations that we’re looking to serve,” Baker said at a press briefing on Wednesday. “If we think certain things can enhance the performance of our site, we’re going to pursue them, but they’ve got to be able to deal with really big numbers, and they have to be able to deal with really big numbers in a really big hurry.”

5. Manage users’ expectations

Despite the intense criticism of Vaxfinder, it has helped many thousands of Massachusetts residents get signed up for vaccine shots. Chris Kiess, a Chicago-based user experience designer for healthcare products, called complaints about the website “a first-world problem” of relatively little importance. The big issue, he said, is the scale and complexity of the nationwide vaccination campaign.

“We have not attempted to mass vaccinate the entire country since Eisenhower rolled out the polio vaccine, which didn’t go well,” said Kiess. “This country is not equipped to do something like this and there will be bumps in the road.”

Advertisement





Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeTechLab.