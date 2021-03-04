Unemployment claims climb again as storms hamper a slow recovery

A total of 748,000 workers filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits in the week that ended Feb. 27, 32,000 higher than the week before. In addition, 437,000 new claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federal program covering freelancers, part-timers, and others who do not routinely qualify for state benefits, a rise of 9,000.

Initial jobless claims rose last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, after a big drop in the previous week.

The economy continues to slowly rebound from the worst of the pandemic, but claims for unemployment benefits remain high by historical standards, a sign of how long it will take for the job market to recover fully.

Advertisement

Neither figure is seasonally adjusted. On a seasonally adjusted basis, new state claims totaled 745,000, an increase of 9,000.

In Massachusetts, about 14,029 individuals filed new claims for unemployment benefits, down nearly 1,600 from the week prior. Another roughly 4,900 people filed new claims under the PUD program, down about 2,100 from the week prior.

Nearly 608,000 individuals continued to collect aid from both programs last week, but many who have exhausted the aid moved on to extended benefits programs. Last week, about 15,500 individuals filed new claims for extended benefits, and about 144,000 individuals continued to collect aid from these programs.

Claims nationwide are lower than they were when coronavirus cases spiked early last year. With the virus easing since then in many places, some restrictions on business activity have been rolled back. That has helped the job market somewhat.

The increase in claims last week included a big jump in Ohio and Texas, as the latter recovered from severe winter storms last month.

“We knew there was some backlog in Texas and claims would likely go back up,” said Gregory Daco, chief US economist at forecasting firm Oxford Economics. “Despite expectations for record-breaking growth in 2021, the job market is still quite fragile.”

Advertisement

Governor Greg Abbott of Texas said Tuesday that the state was lifting all restrictions on business and eliminating its mask requirement, moves that drew criticism from President Biden. Elsewhere, officials have been more cautious — in Chicago, parks and playgrounds reopened, while in Massachusetts, capacity restrictions on restaurants have been lifted.

“The labor market is continuing to gradually improve,” said Scott Anderson, chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco. “Job growth will accelerate, perhaps as soon as the second quarter, with decent gains in leisure and hospitality and travel.”

Even so, the number of new filers remains extremely high by historical standards, a sign of just how entrenched the pandemic remains one year after it first struck.

“We are still dealing with millions of unemployed Americans,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services Group. “It’s going to take a long time to get back to normal, but job growth will be stronger as we head into the spring.”