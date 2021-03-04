Drew Bledsoe loves the beach but would also happily tackle a visit to Siberia

While football has always been a big part of Drew Bledsoe’s life, the former Patriots quarterback is more focused on wine these days. When he retired from the National Football League in 2007, the popular signal-caller “double backed” to his hometown of Walla Walla, Wash., and, in 2008, opened a winery he called Doubleback that focused primarily on producing sustainably sourced cabernet sauvignon wines. The business has grown exponentially to include three different wineries — Doubleback, Bledsoe Family Winery, and Bledsoe-McDaniels — and an expanded variety of wine offerings in one location spread over 360 acres (90 of which are growing grapes). Bledsoe, 49, who said he loves coming back to his old stamping grounds in Boston, was a (virtual) featured guest at the recent annual Boston Wine Festival, where his event sold out quickly. “I think that even though Washington State — including the Walla Walla Valley — is the second-largest wine-producing state in the United States, it’s relatively unknown outside of the Northwest and the West Coast,” said Bledsoe in a recent phone call from Bend, Ore., where he lives with his wife, Maura, with whom he has four children ranging in age from 17 to 23. “Being a part of the festival is a great opportunity to educate people on why the wines that are coming out of the Walla Walla Valley are so special. And, [when the festival is held in person] it’s always fun to be back in Boston and catch up with friends.” We caught up with Bledsoe to talk about all things travel.

Any beach with a sunset. We’ve had great trips to Hawaii and Costa Rica.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Whatever is local. My grandpa taught us that when you’re in a new place, you simply ask the server to bring you what they’re most proud of. However, when I come to Boston, I immediately head to the North End. I haven’t found good Italian food out West.

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Croatia [because] I hear it’s spectacular and Siberia [because] I want to be someplace where very few humans have been.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

Sunglasses. . . . I’m always optimistic.

Aisle or window?

Aisle. My bladder sucks at 49.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Crappy hotels and a ’54 Chevy station wagon. Nothing better on the way to Disneyland!

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

Hot tamales and sunflower seeds.

Best travel tip?

Be nice to the people at the desk. They can change your experience — [for the] positive or negative — with a couple of keystrokes. If you’re not a jerk, you can have a nice time.

JULIET PENNINGTON