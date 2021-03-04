Rutchada Thai Cuisine was ‘meant to be’

Why: Rutchada offers dishes you’ve come to love at other Thai restaurants, made in house with fresh ingredients and personal attention. The team plans to introduce less-familiar specials in the future. “The majority of our menu is something you can find elsewhere,” co-owner Siri Bandasak says. “However, we can assure you that it’s not the same. Everything that goes out from our restaurant is handmade. We wanted to focus on what we’re really good at and make sure customers are going to enjoy it.”

Co-owners Cherry Devaney, Bobby Chanprapsa, and Siri Bandasak at Rutchada Thai Cuisine. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The backstory: When the pandemic began, Bandasak was working in retail and her husband, Bobby Chanprapsa, at a hotel. Although her workplace continued to do well, his industry was hit hard by COVID. Late one night, they were talking with friend Cherry Devaney, with whom Bandasak worked at the Rice Barn in Needham. The three Thai expats made a decision: “We were, like, I think we should open a restaurant!” The Roslindale space was the first one they looked at. They fell in love and put down a deposit right away. “It is really meant to be,” Bandasak says. “COVID hurts all of us a lot. But I feel like it can give us different ways of thinking about which direction to go. We can take advantage of that. So we are here.” Bandasak says the neighborhood has been very supportive of Rutchada, which is named after a Bangkok street famed for its multitude of clubs, bars, and restaurants.

Clockwise from front: Chicken Satay, Mango Sticky Rice dessert, Mango Salad, and Chicken Lettuce salad at Rutchada Thai Cuisine. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

What to eat: Appetizers are a focus at Rutchada, which serves everything from crispy rolls and satay to handmade crab Rangoon and shumai to takoyaki, the Japanese fried octopus balls. There’s a full roster of soups, salads, curries, and stir-fried dishes, including specialties like crispy chicken pad thai and “crazy udon,” made with Thai basil and a spicy sauce. For dessert, there’s mango with sticky rice. Rutchada offers a gluten-free menu, and the little restaurant’s owners are getting to know their customers’ individual preferences. (One ordered her food “Thai spicy” and complained when the kitchen held back. “We didn’t believe her,” Bandasak says. “Now we know her name and make it how she likes it.”)

The takeaway: Rutchada Thai Cuisine is a customer-focused neighborhood restaurant finding a way to thrive during a time of challenge. “It’s all about destiny and timing,” Bandasak says.

153 Belgrade Ave., Roslindale, 617-942-8385, www.rutchadathai.com

Udon noodles with crispy chicken at Rutchada Thai Cuisine. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @devrafirst.