A tavern comes to Brookline; a beer hall opens in Belmont; and Del’s Lemonade plans a Massachusetts flagship

Jinny’s (1231 Centre St. at Pelham Street) is slated to open on Wednesday, March 10, in Newton Centre, new from Dave Punch and Lydia Reichert ( Little Big Diner , Sycamore ). The Neapolitan pizza parlor is named after Reichert’s grandmother, “a firecracker of a lady who was always welcoming people in as if they were family, to eat, drink, and be merry,” Reichert said earlier this year. Enjoy pizzas with potato, speck, and onion; capers, olives, and anchovies; and prosciutto and pineapple.

Openings: Cheers, Belmont, you now have a food and beer hall: Trinktisch is new from the team behind the Craft Beer Cellar , serving sausages, mac-and-cheese, Belgian waffles, and a tightly curated beer and cider list. They’re open for delivery and takeout daily from 11 a.m.

And signs of life in the Financial District: Love Art Sushi has opened at Congress Square (40 Water St. and Congress Street), serving build-your-own sushi bowls and sushi burritos.

Coming soon: Chinatown favorite Shōjō opens between Central and Kendall squares (425 Massachusetts Ave. at Douglass Street) this fall; the southeast Asian menu revolves around small plates and fusion mash-ups, with treats like fries soaked in ma-po tofu and beefy bao with fried eggs. Owner Brian Moy also operates a branch at Logan Airport, and he plans to open Asian restaurant Nomai at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops this summer.

In Brookline, Jen and Josh Ziskin (La Morra, Heritage at Sherborn) will open Punch Bowl inside the new Hilton Garden Inn (700 Brookline Ave. at Washington Street); it’s slated to launch on April 1 —”a communal gathering place in the heart of the village,” they say. Executive chef Amanda Lowry comes from Charlestown’s Dovetail and The Butcher Shop in the South End. Expect a contemporary take on New England dishes and a throwback cocktail list that includes the Brookline Punch, a large-format, traditional punch bowl. There’s a patio and a roof deck, too.

Rhode Island classic Del’s Lemonade opens its Massachusetts flagship in Arlington in May (1050 Massachusetts Ave. at School Street), along the Minuteman Bikeway. Stop by for frozen lemonade, Gifford’s ice cream, Bavarian pretzels, hot dogs, and more.

North End restaurateur Nick Varano plans a rooftop restaurant atop Sky Everett — planned as the city’s tallest residential building at 21 stories. Sky Bar and Restaurant will have a 1,500-square-foot sky deck and a retractable roof. You’ll have to wait for those views, though; it’s slated to open in 2024.

Reopenings: OAK Long Bar + Kitchen at the Fairmont Copley Plaza (138 St. James Ave. at Dartmouth Street) reopens on April 1; it went into hibernation at the end of November. In other hotel news, City Bar reopens at the Lenox Hotel (61 Exeter St. at Boylston Street) this week, serving rare whiskeys, martinis, and steaks. Visit Thursdays through Saturdays from 4:30 p.m.

Barbara Lynch’s restaurants have also reopened after hibernation — B&G Oysters, The Butcher Shop, Drink, and Sportello are open for dine-in as well as takeout and delivery; Menton and No. 9 Park are open for dine-in.

Expansions: Bay Village sandwich destination Mike & Patty’s expands to Somerville’s Bow Market (1 Bow Market Way), and they’ll give away 100 classic breakfast sandwiches (eggs, American cheese, English muffin) on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7, to lucky diners —as well as merchandise and gift cards. Visit Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

