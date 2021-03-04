Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal

In an interview on CNN this week, Raisman talked about the emotions she felt when she learned about Geddert’s suicide.

Geddert was head coach of the 2012 US women’s Olympic gymnastics team, when Raisman served as the team captain. He killed himself Feb. 25 hours after he was charged with sexual assault, human trafficking and other offenses.

Following the death of gymnastics coach John Geddert , Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is calling for an independent investigation into USA Gymnastics.

“I mean, it’s really hard to put into words. I was obviously very triggered,” Raisman said in the interview. “I was thinking about my really good friends that...spent the majority of their childhood and teenage years with John Geddert, and all the other survivors that I don’t even know.”

Raisman said Geddert was “very good friends” with Larry Nassar, the team physician who sexually abused more than 150 women and girls over the course of his career. Raisman counts herself as one of his victims.

“I think this all goes back to how USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic Committee enabled these monsters to thrive in the sport,” she said, “and it’s really concerning.”

The Needham native said there needs to be a “fully independent investigation” into the circumstances that allowed for the abuse to continue for so long.

“Monsters don’t thrive for decades without the help of people, and we need to understand what happened, how this happened,” she said. “We really need a fully independent investigation... and there has not been one.”

But USA Gymnastics disagrees. In a statement provided to CNN, USA Gymnastics said it had “participated in at least six independent investigations” and had “fully cooperated” with authorities.

Raisman sees it differently. She said the leadership at USA Gymnastics “is not doing a good job” and there needs to be more accountability and transparency.

“There’s also been a lot of resignations over the last couple of years,” she said. “Those people might have been involved in the cover up. Where are they now? Are they working with children? The scope of the investigation matters. Nobody should be off limits. This needs to go back decades.”

















