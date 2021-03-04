Ballys: R.I. COVID-19 business restrictions had negative impact on Q4

But excluding that one charge, they said the operating results were most heavily impacted by the Rhode Island shutdown, which was former Governor Gina M. Raimondo’s three-week “pause” period, which she enacted after Thanksgiving due to the rise in COVID-19 cases at the time. Along with other hospitality and tourism-related businesses throughout the state, Bally’s Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln and the Tiverton Casino Hotel were required to close.

Net income in the final quarter of 2020 was $20.2 million, which was an increase of $6.9 million compared to the previous year. Loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $17.6 million, a decrease of $46.7 million, or 160.8 percent, year-over-year. Within that loss was a $15.1 million charge, net of insurance recoveries, from storms that damaged their out-of-state properties.

PROVIDENCE — While on a call with investors Thursday morning, executives of Bally’s Corporation said that despite fourth-quarter gains, Rhode Island’s pandemic-related business restrictions, such as the three-week mandated closure in December, had adverse effects.

Both properties reopened on Dec. 22, 2020, and have been operating their typical 24 hours a day, seven days a week schedule.

Advertisement

The decrease in revenue was partially offset by Bally’s acquisition of Casino KC and Casino Vicksburg on July 1, 2020. Bally’s Atlantic City was acquired on Nov. 18, 2020, and Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport was acquired on Dec. 23, 2020.

For the full 2020 year, Bally’s reported a loss of $5.5 million. Revenue was reported as $372.8 million, which was 28.8 percent less than 2019, when revenue was reported as $523.6 million.

George Papanier is the president and chief executive of Bally's Corporation. Bally's Corporation

George Papanier, the company’s chief executive, said on the call that the company also felt some loss from operations at Bally’s Atlantic City since the acquisition, but it came at no surprise. He said that historically, the site has incurred losses during the fourth and first quarters as it makes the majority of its profit during the summer months. But combining its historical record with COVID-related business restrictions, and increased costs that he said were attributable to IT and marketing system overhead, all resulted in “higher than expected” losses in the final quarter.

Advertisement

“Though fourth quarter results were impacted by various regional capacity and health limitations, most notably in Rhode Island, we expect to benefit from a strong rebound in demand across our properties, as well as the operational efficiencies and strong margin improvements that we have seen as a continuing trend since re-opening from the pandemic,” said Papanier.

But Bally’s which currently owns and manages 11 casinos in seven states, was steadily optimistic for 2021. After all the pending acquisitions and casino that is still under development is complete, the company will operate 15 casinos in 11 states.

Papanier said that market indications and preliminary results show a stronger consumer demand in January and February 2021. And in some of Bally’s properties, which were in states that had fewer business restrictions, such as the Southeast and at Dover Downs, the company said

Bally’s was also able to continue their strategic initiatives throughout the pandemic, which included their media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group, which they expect will make Bally’s a common name in sports fans’ households across the country. In February 2020, Bally’s announced that it also became the official sports betting partner of the National Hockey League.

Advertisement

As of Dec. 31, 2020, Bally’s had $123.4 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company had $215 million of available borrowings under its credit facility and had no substantial scheduled debt maturities before 2024.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.