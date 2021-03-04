In Boston mayoral race, Campbell continues to top in campaign cash

Campbell’s campaign had $841,000 cash on hand at the end of February, slightly more than the $833,000 in cash her council colleague and fellow mayoral candidate Michelle Wu has thus far collected in her own campaign coffers. Campbell reported raising $157,000 for the month, according to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance, while Wu reported raising $136,000.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell continues to top the increasingly crowded field of mayoral candidates in campaign cash, although two other contenders outraised the Mattapan Democrat last month, state records show.

The campaign for state Representative Jon Santiago, an emergency room doctor who launched his mayoral bid in late February, reported $387,000 cash on hand at the end of the month. According to records, Santiago, a South End Democrat, raised the most money last month among announced mayoral candidates, having received $233,000.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George’s campaign reported having $270,000 cash on hand at the end of February. She raised more than $192,000 for the month, according to state authorities. Essaibi George announced her mayoral campaign in late January.

John F. Barros, who recently stepped down as the city’s economic development chief, announced his mayoral candidacy on Thursday. The campaign for Barros, who unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2013, last reported to the state’s Office of Campaign and Political Finance in spring 2016, according to available online records. Those records show Barros reported having no money in his campaign coffers at that time.

The anticipated departure of Mayor Martin J. Walsh, a popular incumbent who is in the last year of his second term, has broken this year’s mayoral race wide open. Walsh is expected to leave City Hall to become the nation’s next labor secretary in coming days. Before the news broke in January that President Biden had tapped Walsh for the Cabinet post, only Wu and Campbell had declared their mayoral candidacies, and Walsh was expected to run for a third term.

Unseating Walsh was thought to be a steep challenge, as city voters rarely kick out incumbent mayors at the ballot box; the last time it happened was in 1949. Additionally, Walsh had amassed a whopping $5.5 million in his campaign war chest.

As council president, Kim Janey will become acting mayor once Walsh leaves. Janey, who will be Boston’s first Black mayor and first female mayor, has yet to say whether she intends to run for a full-mayoral term in this fall’s election. She had $130,00 in campaign cash at the end of February, having raised almost $42,000 for the month, according to state records.

The campaign for Dorchester resident Dana Depelteau, who has filed paperwork with the state to run for mayor, had $82 cash on hand at the end of February, records show.





