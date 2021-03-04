Boxford first responders, good samaritans pull deer from ice

First responders helped rescue a young, female deer after she fell through ice in Boxford’s Lockwood Forest, police said.

Boxford first responders arrived on the scene at approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, after an area resident saw the deer fall through the ice and promptly called for help, Boxford police wrote in a Facebook post. Both police and fire assisted in pulling the deer from the ice, while the resident stayed on the scene for the duration of the rescue.

Firefighter David Blake was able to pull the deer from the ice after a resident out walking his dog offered the dog’s collar, police said. Blake placed the collar on the deer, allowing him to “easily” pull her out of the water.