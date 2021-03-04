Coast Guard crews from Cape Cod help save 31 Canadian fishermen

The Rescue Coordination Center in Halifax notified the Coast Guard’s 1st District Command Center in Boston that the ship was disabled, according to the statement.

In heavy wind and high seas, the 143-foot Atlantic Destiny began flooding with water after a fire on board around 7:05 p.m., the Coast Guard said in a statement released Wednesday evening.

A Coast Guard crew from Cape Cod helped to rescue 31 Canadian fishermen from a disabled vessel that caught fire and sank over 130 miles off Nova Scotia on Tuesday evening, officials said.

An aircraft and two helicopters from Air Station Cape Cod were dispatched to assist with the rescue, while the Canadian Coast Guard responded with its own aircraft and helicopter crews, the statement said.

Advertisement

Facing 35 mph winds and 26-foot seas, a Royal Canadian Air Force helicopter hoisted six fishermen off the boat , and two US helicopters lifted 21 more. All crewmembers were taken to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia for medical assessment, the statement said.

The four remaining crewmembers joined two Canadian search and rescue technicians to drain water on board. They were moved to another Canadian Coast Guard ship the next morning, the statement said.

No injuries were reported.

The Atlantic Destiny sank at 9:36 a.m. Wednesday, two hours after the last crewmembers disembarked, according to the Coast Guard.

“We have a strong connection with our Canadian partners,” said Capt. Wes Hester, the 1st Coast Guard District chief of response. “We conduct joint training every year with our [Canadian] partners and our crew’s consistent training, coordinated responses, and international partnership saved 31 lives yesterday.”

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.