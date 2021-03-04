Construction worker killed in Cambridge Wednesday is identified

A construction worker killed in Cambridge Wednesday when a section of concrete stairwell collapsed was identified Thursday as a 56-year-old man from South Windsor, Conn.
Christopher Stuck was apparently removing metal railings from a fourth-floor stairway inside a city-owned parking garage when the stairway collapsed, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney, and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. said in a joint statement.
Cambridge police notified State Police assigned to Ryan’s office of the incident at First Street Garage in East Cambridge shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.
Stuck fell and was pinned between fallen sections of stairway and the second floor, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected, according to authorities.
A 41-year-old construction worker was critically injured and remains hospitalized, according to the statement.
Massachusetts State Police are investigating, with assistance from Cambridge fire and police. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is separately investigating the workplace death.
