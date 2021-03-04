Construction worker killed in Cambridge Wednesday is identified

A construction worker killed in Cambridge Wednesday when a section of concrete stairwell collapsed was identified Thursday as a 56-year-old man from South Windsor, Conn.

Christopher Stuck was apparently removing metal railings from a fourth-floor stairway inside a city-owned parking garage when the stairway collapsed, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Cambridge Fire Chief Gerry Mahoney, and Cambridge Police Commissioner Branville Bard Jr. said in a joint statement.

Cambridge police notified State Police assigned to Ryan’s office of the incident at First Street Garage in East Cambridge shortly before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.