Coworking is coming to the Patton Homestead

The five-year-old firm offers its fees-paying members shared and dedicated spaces to make calls, meet with clients, and do other work. The members — a mix of small entrepreneurs and people employed but working remotely — also can interact socially and network with other members.

Inc.ubate Coworking , which operates a shared office space facility in Winthrop center, is adding two locations, one that opened March 1 in downtown Lynn, and the other set to open April 1 at the 23-acre Patton Homestead in Hamilton.

As people continue to seek new places to do their work during the pandemic, a company north of Boston is expanding to help meet the need.

The rise in remote working during COVID-19 has increased demand for coworking spaces. according to Michael Lucerto, Inc.ubate’s founder and owner. The Winthrop site was closed for three months at the outset of the pandemic, but has operated since.

A rendering shows Inc.ubate Coworking's new coworking site in Lynn. 1068 Renders

“People who use our spaces are typically 30 to 55 years old,” he said. “Most are mid-career or have young families and have found, especially during the pandemic, that they can’t get anything done at home. If you have two kids and two adults in a condo with 1,100 square feet, you need to go to a quiet place to take a Zoom call. This allows them to get their work done.”

Even when the pandemic is over, ”there is going to be a need for places where people can work out of,” predicted Lucerto, whose company’s members — currently about 45 — have access to all three sites.

The new Lynn and Hamilton locations each feature common work areas, conference and meeting rooms, and private offices.

“Downtown Lynn seemed a really great opportunity where a lot of new things are happening,” Lucerto said, adding that his company’s new facility in an office building on Washington Street is also near the city’s train station.

He said Inc.ubate also has a chance to contribute to the economic revitalization of Lynn, noting that part of the company’s mission is to participate in its local communities through workshops and other special events.

The Patton Homestead is the former home of General George S. Patton Jr. and his son, Major General George S. Patton IV, who died in 2004. The Patton family in 2012 gifted the property to Hamiltion, which is maintaining it as a town resource focused on preserving the site’s history, and enriching the lives of veterans and local residents.

Through a three-year licensing agreement with the town, Inc.ubate will occupy the top two stories of the 1786 Patton family home and enjoy shared use of other spaces. Under the agreement, Inc.ubate and Hamilton will evenly share the company’s profits at that location, according to Town Manager Joseph J. Domelowicz Jr.

“The partnership with Inc.ubate will allow us to sustain a more steady stream of revenue from the site while we continue to pursue opportunities to promote the space in other ways,” Domelowicz said, noting that the town hopes to expand use of the homestead for weddings and other income-generating events.

Lucerto said his company welcomed the chance to locate at the homestead “because it’s a great destination for an office space and has so many possibilities for community programming,” noting for instance that member businesses could offer outdoor yoga classes or art workshops.

Susan Shelby, vice president of Patton Homestead, Inc., which partners with the town to promote the homestead, said the coworking space will be an asset to local small business people. Drawing more people to site will help raise awareness of a valuable town resource, she added.

“Everyone who comes through the site knows more about the Patton Homestead.”

