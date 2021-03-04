fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver killed in rollover tractor trailer crash in Belmont

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated March 4, 2021, 1 hour ago

A driver died in a tractor trailer rollover crash in Belmont early Thursday morning, according to Belmont Police Sergeant Janice Sparks.

The crash occurred near Common Street and Dunbarton Road around 3 a.m., Sparks said. The truck was transporting produce when it rolled, trapping the driver.

Roads are closed near Common Street, and Belmont police asked cars to avoid the area.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.


Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follower her on Twitter @brittbowker.

