Driver killed in rollover tractor trailer crash in Belmont

A driver died in a tractor trailer rollover crash in Belmont early Thursday morning, according to Belmont Police Sergeant Janice Sparks.
The crash occurred near Common Street and Dunbarton Road around 3 a.m., Sparks said. The truck was transporting produce when it rolled, trapping the driver.
Roads are closed near Common Street, and Belmont police asked cars to avoid the area.
Traffic alert: Common St-truck roll over. Please avoid the area.— Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) March 4, 2021
An investigation is ongoing, and no further information was immediately available.
#BREAKING: One person is dead following a rollover crash involving a box truck on Common St near Concord Ave in #Belmont. The road will be closed for the next few hours.@BelmontFD says that the driver and single occupant of the truck was pronounced dead on scene. #7News pic.twitter.com/uBovGQZgkM— Kevin Wiles Jr (@kwilesjrnews) March 4, 2021
