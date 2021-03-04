Four men face federal charges in counterfeit check scheme using homeless people to commit fraud

Since the fall of 2018, the men cashed or attempted to cash 450 counterfeit checks amounting to an estimated $450,000, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Providence.

Austin Weaver, 31, Cortavious Benford, 26, and half-brothers Michael Williams, 26, and Jalen Ronald Stanford, 28, were charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office announced Thursday.

PROVIDENCE – Four men from Georgia are facing federal charges in a lucrative counterfeit check scheme, using homeless and transient people from Providence to commit fraud in Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut, according to court records.

Although all four have addresses in Georgia, the mother of Williams and Stanford lives in South Providence, and authorities saw the men in and out of her house, according to the affidavit.

From there, under police surveillance, the men drove rental vehicles through the neighborhood, stopping at places where the homeless frequently congregate, and looked for people to put to work, according to the affidavit.

They found them at the Kennedy Plaza bus terminal, in line for breakfast at Amos House, and outside Crossroads in Providence. They circled streets in Upper South Providence, stopping for random pedestrians, and the usual gatherings at the McDonald’s and Burger King on Broad Street, as well as a liquor store in Central Falls.

Some of the homeless people later told authorities they were offered the same deal “to get on the payroll,” according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court: They could make about $100 in exchange for cashing thousands of dollars in fraudulent checks. The men took photos of the homeless peoples’ Rhode Island IDs and then drove them to banks in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island with fraudulent checks to cash. If the banks called the police, the men drove off and left the homeless person to take the fall.

The investigation began in October 2018, when police in Medway, Massachusetts, were notified about two Rhode Islanders cashing fraudulent checks at three banks. The police arrested a Rhode Island man in November as he attempted to cash a check, and he told them about being recruited by two men at Amos House to cash bogus checks, according to the affidavit.

For the next several months, authorities in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island saw a spate of fraudulent checks at local banks. Police were also investigating reports of business checks stolen from mailboxes; soon after, those checks were showing up at the banks.

The same operation leapfrogged briefly to Maine in 2019 and 2020, using homeless people in Portland. Police closed in, arresting Williams on a warrant from Oklahoma for fraud, but only found two printers in a South Portland hotel room he and his half-brother Stanford were using, according to an affidavit.

Early this year, the operation returned to Rhode Island, according to the affidavit. It ended in early February, when a homeless man with a fraudulent check at a bank in Providence told authorities that the men waiting in a car outside would beat him up if he didn’t give them the money.

The Providence police arrested the men in the car, Benford and Williams, and seized $12,000 cash, according to an affidavit.

The four men were charged as a result of an investigation by the Medway Police Department in Massachusetts and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Providence Police.

