Man charged in attack on two women in Haverhill faces arraignment

A man who allegedly attacked two women in Haverhill Wednesday evening is due to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.

Jake Kavanaugh, 23, was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on charges related to the attacks, which occurred Wednesday evening on Fairview Farm Road, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Blodgett’s office. One of the victims was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Kavanaugh is expected to be charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, mayhem, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, she said.