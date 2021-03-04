Middlesex DA Ryan, state lawmakers file bill to close loophole in hate crime statute

Ryan said a key provision of the bill, filed with state Representative Christine Barber and state Senator Cynthia Creem, would allow prosecutors to charge people with civil rights violations if they target victims because of their race, religion, or other protected status by, for example, writing a slur on a neighbor’s property that doesn’t belong to the victim, but that the victim sees when they leave their residence.

“I think this is important because of the uptick” in recent years in hate-fueled vandalism, Ryan said in a phone interview. “And we need to address that.”

Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan has filed a bill to close a loophole in state law that allows people to avoid being charged with hate crimes if they harass or intimidate someone by scrawling slurs on property that doesn’t belong to the victim, Ryan said Thursday.

The same provision, she said, would apply to a tenant who’s targeted with hateful graffiti or vandalism on property they’re renting but don’t own, or on public property the victim doesn’t own. It would also apply when someone targets a college student with hateful graffiti on school property the student doesn’t own.

Under current law, she said, perpetrators can be charged with property destruction but not hate-related crimes. Those latter crimes carry a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to 2 and 1/2 years in jail, according to the state legislative website.

“This is a very straightforward piece” to fix the original statute, Ryan said. “I don’t think the original statute was intended to … allow conduct to go unpunished if someone is less financially resourced and didn’t own what was being damaged.”

In addition, she said, the bill would require property owners - whether municipalities or private citizens - to use restitution payments they receive to repair damage caused by perpetrators.

Ryan said the bill’s an outgrowth of the work her office started after noticing an uptick in such offenses about a year ago. Her office has also created an Anti-Hate, Anti-Bias Task Force and hired a director of racial justice initiatives.

Ryan appointed Antonia Soares Thompson as the newly created Director of Racial Justice Initiatives in the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. In this role, Ryan said Soares Thompson will deepen and expand the Office’s commitment to racial justice and the fairness of its prosecutorial work, create and implement trainings and education initiatives and develop policies related to racial equity across communities in Middlesex County.

When the task force was formed last September, Ryan said it was formed in response to several incidents that occurred across Middlesex County, including the defacing of a George Floyd mural in Stoneham, anti-Semitic graffiti in Arlington and Bedford, and a man who allegedly drove his vehicle at Black Lives Matter protesters in Newton.

Ryan said Thursday that authorities “will not and cannot tolerate this kind of behavior. Residents have a right to be safe and protected where they live, where they work, where they go to school. … People think Massachusetts is a very accepting place. That doesn’t mean we’re not having these kinds of incidents.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.