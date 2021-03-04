Old Sturbridge Village receives record $5 million donation

Titus was an honorary trustee of the museum who died at her home in Newport Beach, Calif. last February after a brief illness. Although she was a native of southern California, Titus had a special appreciation for New England and would visit Old Sturbridge Village whenever she was in Massachusetts, museum officials said.

The $5 million bequest from the estate of Helen A. “Susie” Titus is the largest single gift in the museum’s history, officials said.

Jim Donahue, the president and CEO of Old Sturbridge Village, said Titus was a longtime supporter of the museum.

Advertisement

“I am grateful to Susie Titus for her dedication and commitment to Old Sturbridge Village, and for her confidence in our Board and staff to steward such a significant gift in her memory,” Donahue said in a statement. “Susie was incredibly supportive of the museum over the past twenty years, and we are grateful that she made such a generous provision for the Village in her estate planning. Susie’s legacy and impact will live on for generations to come.”

This marks the 75th anniversary of Old Sturbridge Village, which first opened to the public in 1946. Each year more than 250,000 visitors come to the living history museum to interact with costumed historians and learn about what life was like in New England from 1790 to 1840.

Museum officials said the money will be used to address capital needs and preserve the historic buildings and landscape on its 200-acre campus.

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.