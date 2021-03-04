People love to fight over snow

It’s a wintertime tradition. Whenever it snows, people get into arguments about where to put the white stuff. One recent example of this phenomenon was reported at 5:06 p.m. Feb. 7, when a contractor plowing snow in Wilmington called police and said that a woman was giving him a hard time about where he was putting the snow. He said she threw a shovel at his truck (but did not strike it), and pulled her car out into the roadway impeding snow removal. Police went out and spoke to the plow operator and the homeowner.

The next morning, another snow dispute was reported, this time in Watertown. Police were told that two men were arguing about snow that was thrown on a driveway by a snowblower. Apparently things got so heated that the dispute turned physical. Police separated the two men and told them they could pursue the matter in Waltham District Court.

Yet another disagreement over snow was reported on Feb. 19 in Norwood. The log entry stated that at 8:42 a.m., a resident complained that her neighbor shoveled snow onto her property and cleaned off a car in front of her home, leaving snow on the street. An officer was dispatched to speak to both residents and advise them of their options.

STICKY SITUATION

At 2:15 p.m. Feb. 18, a police officer was sent to Washington Street in Wellesley to check out a report of a man yelling at a woman about a political bumper sticker on her vehicle. According to police, the woman accused the man of placing two stickers that stated “Abolish the Republican Party” on her vehicle. She told police that she took out her phone to take a photograph of the man and he left the area. An officer searched for the man, who was described as wearing a tan-colored winter jacket and knit winter cap, but was unable to locate him.

STICKER VANDALISM?

At 1:10 p.m. Feb. 15, a woman told Stow police that someone “vandalized her car with a sticker.” According to the police log entry, the woman was advised that the “property management company representative has every right to place a warning sticker for parking issues” so it was not a case of vandalism. But she disagreed. She said she didn’t believe that was true because she had consulted an attorney who said it was indeed vandalism, and police noted that in the log.

PRACTICING PUGILISM

At 8:12 p.m. Feb. 16, someone called Norwood police requesting an officer to check on a shirtless male who was outside shadowboxing on Nichols Street. According to the log entry, police spoke to the fellow and he seemed OK.

LOST AND FOUND

At 9:14 p.m. Feb. 10, a woman came into the Marblehead police station reporting that she lost her cellphone. According to the log entry, she asked if there was anything the police could do to help because “without her phone, that’s life.” She told police she didn’t have a landline to use to call her cell or anyone else for help. When police offered her a phone to use, “she stated that she didn’t have any numbers memorized, and she really needed her phone.” She had walked from home in her slippers and sweatpants, and had no license to drive. Police gave her a ride home and tried calling her phone to see if it would ring or if it was shut off. At 9:41 p.m., police reported that the lost phone had been located.

