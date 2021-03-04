Should the federal minimum wage be increased to $15?

Florencio Hernandez

As an essential worker, I support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. A higher minimum wage would help workers like me support our families as everyday expenses get higher. It would also be good for our economy.

For 20 years, I’ve worked as a cleaner at the Natick Mall. My co-workers and I keep this popular mall clean and sanitary — more important than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic. We risk our health and the health of our families going to work every day, but I’m proud that I’ve done my part to keep shoppers and employees of the mall healthy during this hard time.

Unfortunately, my wages are not enough to work one job. I make $14.80 an hour at the mall, so even though I’m full-time there, I have a second job at McDonalds. Like many immigrants, I send money to my family in my country of origin, Guatemala. My elderly mother needs this money for food, medicine, and other necessities. I also support my 18-year-old son in his last year of high school, and of course need to pay my rent and other bills for my apartment.

Still, I’m one of the lucky ones. I live in a state on the path to a $15 minimum wage, and through my union, 32BJ SEIU, I have health care and job security. Millions of American workers — especially brown, Black, and immigrant workers — make poverty wages. I cannot imagine what it would be like to be making the federal minimum wage of only $7.25 an hour. There is no way I could make ends meet without government assistance.

Getting on a path to a $15 minimum wage would benefit families all over the United States. If workers made fairer wages, they would spend more locally and help our economy. They wouldn’t have to depend as much on federal assistance programs, which are a big cost for our country as well. They would be able to help future generations get ahead by paying for schooling and educational programs. Reaching a $15 minimum wage is an important step in achieving income inequality, and it’s time to pass it now.

Peter Forman

President, South Shore Chamber of Commerce; former Massachusetts Undersecretary of Administration and Finance; former state representative; Plymouth resident

There is no compelling argument against raising a minimum wage that has not changed in 12 years. But how high and how fast to increase it should be thoughtfully considered. While the South Shore Chamber of Commerce has not taken a position, I believe the current proposal in Washington — a gradual increase of the existing $7.25 minimum wage to $15 by 2025 — goes too far. Even proponents expect some negative results. Let me offer three.

Prospects of an uneven recovery highlight two national concerns: income inequality and unequal opportunity. The proposed increase may address income for some but at the expense of opportunity for others.

Economists generally agree there is some trade-off between raising the minimum wage and losing jobs. Minimum-wage earners tend to be young people just breaking into the job market or people with second jobs. The jobs at risk will be entry level or lower-skilled positions. For too many young people this will mean lost opportunities to gain experience that leads to much higher earnings. For part-time workers it could mean higher wages in one job but lower income because of the loss of a second job.

Second, the proposal changes the effect of the federal minimum wage. Almost 30 states currently have minimum wages above the federal level, and some cities have rates exceeding their state minimum. But based on scheduled increases, only about eight states and Washington, D.C., will have a $15-per-hour minimum wage by 2025-26. With the proposed change, the federal minimum wage would no longer be a floor reflecting the market in states with lower costs of living. It would drive labor costs for much of the country, based on the market in higher cost-of-living states. This would likely lead to large areas of reduced output and higher unemployment.

A third consequence will hit businesses and workers in the hospitality and food industries. It eliminates the lower minimum wage of $2.13 for “tipped employees” (in Massachusetts the current minimum wage for tipped employees is $5.55 per hour). We all understand the struggle of restaurants. Imagine the sticker shock on menus when wait staff wages have to reflect a seven-fold increase. Imagine the unhappy employees who discover their tips declined more than their wages rose.

