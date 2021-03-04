Two women attacked in Haverhill, man in custody DA says

A man was in custody after two women were attacked in Haverhill Wednesday evening, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
The man was not identified in an e-mail sent shortly after 8 p.m. by Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.
Earlier, Kimball said two women were attacked, and one of the victims was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuires.
Investigators do not believe the attack was random, and there is no risk to the public, the Essex district attorney’s office said in a statement.
The attack occurred on Fairview Farm Road, the statement said.
The Essex district attorney’s office, Haverhill police, and State Police are investigating, the statement said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.