Two women attacked in Haverhill, man in custody DA says

A man was in custody after two women were attacked in Haverhill Wednesday evening, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

The man was not identified in an e-mail sent shortly after 8 p.m. by Carrie Kimball, a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Earlier, Kimball said two women were attacked, and one of the victims was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuires.