New vaccine appointments snapped up fast; Mass. administers first doses of J&J shot

A small number of first-dose vaccine appointments were quickly snapped up at several mass vaccination sites, according to a message posted to the state’s Twitter account. Appointments at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium, and the Reggie Lewis Center were no longer available as of about 7am. The message advised eligible residents to seek appointments at other mass vaccination sites including the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers, the Natick Mall in Natick, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and the Eastfield Mall in Springfield.

Massachusetts residents seeking coronavirus vaccines were clamoring for a limited number of new appointments Thursday morning at the state’s mass vaccination sites, even while there were signs of progress as administration of the newly-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine began locally.

Advertisement

New appointments for the mass vaccination centers are released every Thursday.

Also on Thursday, some of the first doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine were being administered by Tufts Medical Center. Mary Chin, chief executive officer of the Asian American Civic Association received her shot at the Boston hospital on Thursday morning. The vaccine, authorized by the FDA over the weekend for emergency use, has the potential to dramatically speed up vaccination efforts due to the fact that it only requires one dose and is easier to ship and store.

Even as appointments went fast Thursday, the pool of eligible residents is set to dramatically expand next week with Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that K-12 educators, childcare workers, and school staff will be eligible to book appointments on March 11. About 400,000 individuals will join those 65 and older and those with two or more qualifying health conditions in the eligibility pool.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.