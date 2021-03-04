Capitol Police request extension of National Guard to protect Congress, defense officials say

About 5,200 Guard troops are on duty in Washington now, staffing a security perimeter around the Capitol that includes miles of fencing around one of the major symbols of American democracy. It was installed after the insurrection, launched by supporters of former president Donald Trump after a rally in support of his false claims that he won the election.

Three defense officials said that the Defense Department received the extension and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Army officials will consider it. If approved, it would keep Guard members on duty through May, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

WASHINGTON — US Capitol Police have requested a 60-day extension of some of the 5,200 National Guard members activated in the District of Columbia in response to security threats and the Jan. 6 assault on Congress, defense officials said Thursday.

The D.C. National Guard referred questions about the request, first reported by the Associated Press, to the Pentagon.

“The current mission extends to March 12,” said Captain Edwin Nieves, a spokesman for the D.C. National Guard. “We do not have an authorized extension of that mission at this time.”

The request appeared to catch D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser by surprise.

“It was our expectation that the additional forces would be leaving now,” she said, adding that Capitol Police have had limited communication with the city about their security requests. “We don’t know why additional forces have been requested until May. ... It was our expectation that the National Guard support would be lessened significantly around this time.”

The request comes after Capitol Police officials said Wednesday that they had information about a possible attempt by a militia group to breach the Capitol on Thursday, a date that some followers of the QAnon extremist ideology falsely claim would mark Trump’s return to the White House. The House canceled a session on Thursday in response, while the Senate remained in session to consider President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

But concerns about QAnon at the Capitol were not borne out Thursday. While Guard members remained on duty and the fencing and barbed wire is still in place, there was no violence.

Following the letdown of Jan. 20 — when, contrary to QAnon belief, former President Donald Trump did not declare martial law, announce mass arrests of satanic pedophiles, and stop President Biden from taking office — some QAnon believers revised their predictions.

They told themselves that “the storm” — the day of reckoning, in QAnon lore, when the global cabal would be brought to justice — would take place on March 4. That is the day that US presidents were inaugurated until 1933, when the 20th Amendment was ratified and the date was moved to January. Some QAnon believers thought that it would be the day that Trump would make a triumphal return as the nation’s legitimate president, based on their false interpretation of an obscure 19th century law.

Even before their latest prophecy failed, QAnon believers were divided about the movement’s future. Some movement influencers who originally promoted the March 4 conspiracy theory had walked back their support for it in recent days, insisting it was a “false flag” operation staged by antifa or other left-wing extremists in order to make QAnon look bad.

On Thursday, as it became clear that no storm was underway, some QAnon believers defiantly maintained that there was still time for Trump to stage a coup and take office. One Telegram channel devoted to QAnon chatter lit up with false claims that Bill Gates, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and other prominent officials had been arrested or executed for treason already, and that “doubles and A.I. clones” had been activated to preserve the illusion that they were still alive.

But other believers contested those claims and appeared resigned to postponing their day of reckoning yet again.

“It may not happen today,” one poster on a QAnon message board wrote. “But when it happens, everyone will see it! As Q predicted. And yes, it will be much much sooner than in four years. We are talking about days (weeks max).”

Rumors of the National Guard extending its stay in Washington have been persistent for weeks. One defense official familiar with the talks said that discussions have included the possibility of scaling back the number of troops around the Capitol, but keeping others ready at the D.C. Armory, about two miles away, for a possible emergency.

The National Guard initially responded a few hours after the breach of Congress, in a move that critics have said was too slow. Its presence expanded to about 26,000 members from across the country for Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration, and has steadily declined since.

The appearance of the military forces, and the onerous security measures in place, have become controversial — and politicized — in recent weeks.

Representative Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said in a statement Thursday that she was hearing from National Guard officials about the Capitol Police request for an extension, and that the National Guard is soliciting states to send or keep forces in the District. She also called for more transparency.

“No one likes seeing the fortress-like security around the Capitol. And no one wants to again have a security problem in and around this symbolic place,” she said. “But whether an extension has been requested or the mission is indeed terminating on March 12, it’s critical that members of Congress get a briefing on what’s behind these decisions.”

But some Republicans have questioned the need for the National Guard presence since the inauguration.

Material from the New York Times was used in this report.