Mass. reports 62,433 new COVID-19 vaccinations

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 62,433 to 1,931,280, state officials reported Thursday.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 54,855 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 80.5 percent of the 2,399,100 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 1,316,691 first shots and 614,589 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state did not include any numbers for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines that arrived in the state this week.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused nearly 16,000 deaths in the state.

