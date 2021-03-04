The pains and ills of being a person of color in a ‘high-performing district’

Re “Housing called key to lifting low-income students” (Metro, Feb. 23): Keri Rodrigues, president of Massachusetts Parents United, says that instead of creating more affordable housing in the suburbs to address inequity in education, the state should send more aid to schools with low-income students. I wish life could be so simple, that Black and brown communities could get the resources they need for children to be successful without having to ask. That’s just not how it works. The government can’t and won’t hand out resources like that because of a racist property tax system in which white neighborhoods benefit and Black and brown ones suffer.

But we’re missing something here: The stigma surrounding low-income housing can negatively affect the mental health of children of color, especially if they’re placed in “high-performing school districts.”