Push for debt solutions rises along with student loans

In many instances we, the taxpayers, are being asked to subsidize or forgive expenses for colleges and universities that have endowments as high as billions of dollars. To make matters worse, most of these are nonprofit institutions. We need to create a system that encourages these institutions of higher education to start using these funds to become more of a partner in helping to rein in the rising costs and to take some of the burden off the taxpayers.

I applaud Yvonne Abraham for advocating for student loan forgiveness and at the same time calling for a longer-term, more permanent solution ( “Fix student debt forever,” Metro, Feb. 25). She is correct that the cost of a college education for years has outpaced the rest of the economy. However, while the solutions she offers, such as better and more efficient financial aid and increased federal funding, are good and noble ideas, the root of the problem is colleges’ and universities’ race to amass the largest endowments they possibly can without in turn compensating taxpayers.

Joe Hubbard

Braintree





Changes in bankruptcy rules are at the root of the problem

I read with interest Yvonne Abraham’s column concerning student loans. Yet as with many writings about this crisis, I would like to have seen her point out what might be the easiest solution, and the foundation of all the other reasons student debt has become out of control.

What is needed to truly address the issue is to use bankruptcy just as we do other unsecured debts to allow debtors a fresh start. Student loans are characterized as unsecured but non-dischargeable in the US Bankruptcy Code. Until the 1970s, student loan was simple unsecured debt, but this was adjusted by making it non-dischargeable, unlike virtually all other unsecured debt, with the support of then-senator Joe Biden and others.

As a result of this change, grants and scholarships dried up, to be replaced by loans. The cost of education began to rise as the loans, which were guaranteed by the government, were easier to get. They could then be collected under all circumstances and for as long as the student debtor was alive, even when collecting Social Security.

Changing the Bankruptcy Code so that student loans are once again dischargeable in bankruptcy would resolve the problem in both the short and long term, for those who cannot pay, while not canceling the debts of those who can.

Neil J. Berman

Somerville

The writer is an attorney whose practice includes bankruptcy and foreclosure prevention.





He rolls his eyes and thinks of the loans he took years to pay off

I consider myself a moderate to left-leaning Democrat. I’m progressive in some aspects and not so much in others. I am, therefore, used to waking up and reading Globe commentators, getting two paragraphs in, and rolling my eyes.

I find the debate about forgiving student loan debt ridiculous. I put my way through school with loans from several entities, and it took me years to pay those loans off. But they were loans that I knowingly and willingly entered into. It was a deal I made and honored.

If you want to forgive loans, please start with my Visa account.

Greg Pitts

Dorchester





For most Americans, student loan forgiveness would be unforgivable

I would like to express my opinions on the current movement to “forgive” student loans. First and foremost, colleges are not going to return the money. So what this forgiveness amounts to is a transfer of the debt from families and students who benefited from their education to US taxpayers, about 65 percent of whom do not have college degrees. At a period in history in which we are pushing for equality, doesn’t that seem a bit elitist?

This is a slap in the face to any individual or family that has paid for a college education through military service or from savings or is working to pay the loans off. No one forced anyone to sign the loan papers. Don’t get me wrong — I feel that student loan debt is out of control, but I don’t think the taxpayer should be left with the bill. I see no problem rewriting the terms and reducing the interest, but forgiveness? No way.

Having served as an adviser for local trade schools, I find it particularly offensive since we have had to fight to update equipment and facilities. Student loan forgiveness is great political rhetoric to swing the youth vote, but let’s get real.

Mark Lewis

Rowley