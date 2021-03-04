Alex Ovechkin was firing on all cylinders Wednesday against the Bruins, he just wasn’t hitting the net often

That earned Ovechkin a $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the CBA, from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety. After Thursday’s practice, Frederic said any comment about Ovechkin’s punishment was “above my pay grade.”

He denied Frederic’s first request to fight in Wednesday’s game at TD Garden, but when the young Bruins forward came at him again, hitting him with a pair of cross-checks, the Capitals captain gripped his stick and pitch-forked Frederic between the legs.

Frederic, 37 games into his career, is trying to earn a reputation as an agitator. The Bruins remain supportive, entering Friday’s rematch.

Advertisement

“I think he’s done a good job with it,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who watched Frederic annoy New Jersey’s P.K. Subban and Ovechkin’s pal Tom Wilson in prior games. “It’s a little bit of abrasiveness. It’s still welcome in the game, and he can continue to bring it as long as he doesn’t get him off his game. If it gets other people off their game, then I think it’s a positive.”

Cassidy would like to see Frederic (22 shots, two goals in 20 games this season) shoot a little more. His superstar foe has never had that issue.

Ovechkin, with 713 goals on his résumé — four from tying Phil Esposito for sixth all time — has unlimited arrows in his quiver. He was on target with his spear on Frederic, but in that game, he was off-net like never before.

Ovechkin racked up 16 shot attempts Wednesday, tying his career high against the Bruins. (His personal record in a game, according to NHL play-by-play data, is 24.) However, 11 shots missed the net. Ovechkin had not misfired that many times in any of his previous 1,169 career games.

Advertisement

Holding him to five shots on goal, and none in, is a feather in the cap of a defense that included rookie Jakub Zboril, second-year man Connor Clifton, Jarred Tinordi (Bruins debut) and Matt Grzelcyk, who was returning after a lengthy injury absence.

“We stayed in the game,” Cassidy said after a 2-1 shootout loss. “At home you want to push the pace and the tempo, there’s no doubt about that. We’re not going to sit here and say we’re satisfied, but they’ve got a good team over there. We’ve got some young D that have to understand what it’s like to play against big guys, explosive guys.”

In the next few weeks, Ovechkin (5,613 career shots on goal) will pass Jaromir Jagr (5,637) for second on the all-time shots list. Ray Bourque (6,209) is first.

The Bruins were fortunate the Great 8 didn’t score, upon review of his shifts and shot opportunities:

▪ First period

He fired a one-timer from the high slot on his first shift, and two slappers on the Capitals’ first power play. On the man-up, Ovechkin’s first dangerous chance came from the threat of his shot.

From his office in the left circle, he delayed, and found Wilson in front for a redirect. Tuukka Rask pushed hard to his left to make the stop. The Bruins’ young penalty killers — Jack Studnicka, Jake DeBrusk, Zboril and Clifton — were not quick enough.

A few shifts later, Frederic put his glove in Ovechkin’s face behind the play.

Advertisement

“I think I was just playing hard,” Frederic said. “He’s a good player, so anytime you can get a good check on him, obviously you’re trying to do it. The respect I give him is just by playing him hard.”

Ovechkin drew a tripping call late in the first, after stealing the puck down low in the Bruins’ zone. But he collided with Charlie McAvoy — who, like Brandon Carlo, played Ovechkin tightly all evening — and was whistled for interference.

▪ Second period

Early on, Ovechkin sneaked loose against the Bruins’ fourth line — Anders Bjork, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner — for a one-timer from the slot. Midway through, the young line found a teaching moment.

On a long shift for third-pair defenders Clifton and Tinordi — each was approaching 90 seconds — Studnicka was in a good spot to clear a pass from the slot. v. But he took the puck on his backhand, and fumbled. Ovechkin saw the youngster showing his weak hand, arrived quickly and fired. Rask had to make a high-danger save.

“He’s going to have to be heavier on pucks,” Cassidy said of Studnicka. “That’s my issue with Jack is he plays on his backhand a little for a centerman, and he’s going to have to be a little stronger on pucks in that area. By that I mean making stronger plays. We’ll live with the physical growth that’s going to occur over the next few years, where he turns more into a man. He’s got to make hard puck plays in the middle of the ice in this league. They’ll come right back at you. So he’s learning that.”

Advertisement

▪ Third period

Ovechkin nearly scored on successive shifts midway through. He tried the same tip play as he had with Wilson, but McAvoy and Brad Marchand had closed the lanes. Kuznetsov had a step on Zboril coming down the slot, but Ovechkin’s pass was too hot to handle. The far-side defenseman, Nick Jensen, collected the puck and found Ovechkin across the ice. Rask’s answer: a double-pad stack.

When Ovechkin, covered by McAvoy, tried a between-the-legs forehander on his next rush, Rask held his ground.

“I know he was shooting everything today,” Rask said. “He kind of had an option to pass, but even though it didn’t look like he had too much of a chance to shoot it, I think he got a pretty good stick on that. He’s a good goal scorer, so he wants it.”

With 5:30 left in the third, Frederic wanted a fight, cross-checking Ovechkin twice in the side. He drew a pointed response, and took a Caps star off the ice for two minutes.

“I’m good, yeah,” Frederic said of his condition after Thursday’s practice. “Slept well last night. Nothing really bothering me. All good. Thanks for asking.”

Survive and advance has long been the MO against Ovi. He has a 26-26—52 line in 54 career games against the Bruins, but two goals in his last seven meetings, dating to the Super Bowl Sunday shutout Rask pitched in D.C. in Feb. 2019. He is averaging less than four shots on goal per game in that stretch.

Advertisement

The Bruins will take that.

****

After missing Wednesday’s game, Charlie Coyle was not present at Thursday’s practice. He remains on the COVID protocol list … Jaroslav Halak will start Friday. Rask was off skates and resting … Tinordi, who drove here from Nashville to avoid having to quarantine, said he split the 17-hour drive into two days. He passed the time with phone calls and podcasts.

Ovechkin shot attempts on Wednesday

First period

1:19: slap shot, wide, from 32 feet

2:47: PP slap shot, blocked by Carlo

3:02: PP slap shot, on goal, 46 feet

13:46 snap shot, wide, 31 feet

Second period

2:34 wrist shot, hit crossbar, 34 feet

10:01 wrist shot, wide, 50 feet

11:57 snap shot, on goal, 35 feet

13:29 wrist shot, wide, 37 feet

Third period

2:12 snap shot, wide, 31 feet

2:25 snap shot, blocked

7:28 wrist shot, wide, 40 feet

7:31 wrist shot, on goal, 30 feet (play stopped)

9:01 snap, on goal, 19 feet (play stopped)

17:21 slap shot, wide, 30 feet

19:45 wrist shot, wide, 45 feet

Overtime

4:35 wrist, on goal, 47 feet

SOURCE: NHL PxP data





Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.