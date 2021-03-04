BC women eliminated in second-round loss to Syracuse in the ACC tournament

The third time was not the charm for the Boston College women’s basketball team.
Playing Syracuse for the second time in the last week, BC fell prey to the Orange for the third and final time this season after senior guard Kiara Lewis scored a game-high 21 points to eliminate the Eagles, 67-61, from the second round of the ACC women’s basketball tournament in Greensboro, N.C.
Junior guard Makayla Dickens, whose 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left pulled BC within 63-61, led the 12th-seeded Eagles (7-12) with a team-high 14 points while junior forward Taylor Soule, a first-team All-ACC selection, chipped in 13 points and 7 rebounds. Junior guard Cameron Swartz, who scored a career-best 33 points in BC’s first-round victory over Pittsburgh on Thursday, had 11 points.
Digna Strautmane had 13 points and 8 rebounds while senior center Amaya Finkley-Guity, a 6-4 former Nobles & Greenough standout from Dorchester, Mass., chipped in 12 points and 5 rebounds for the fifth-seeded Orange (13-7), who will face fourth-seeded Florida State in the quarterfinals on Friday.