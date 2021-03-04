Chloe Aurard propels NU women to Hockey East tournament championship

Chloe Aurard tallied a shorthanded goal at 15:22 of the third period to break a 1-1 stalemate and lead the top-ranked Huskies (19-1-1) to the Hockey East championship game with a 2-1 victory over the University of Connecticut Wednesday in the semifinals at Matthews Arena.

With the victory, NU earned its fifth consecutive appearance in the tournament final, where the Huskies will attempt to win their fourth straight title vs. the winner of the other semifinal between host Providence and Maine.