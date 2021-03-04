Jaylen Brown plans to enjoy the All-Star Game but is more focused on his health

Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford appear close to returning to the lineup, and perhaps one or both will be available when the Celtics open the second half on March 11 at Brooklyn. But what will continue to be the focus for the Celtics is keeping Brown healthy, because he acknowledged following Tuesday night’s win over the Clippers that he hasn’t been 100 percent “in a while.”

The Celtics have one more game before the much-needed All-Star break, which will allow two players to get even closer to returning, and All-Star Jaylen Brown to a bit of time off his left knee.

Brown is just 24, and the perception is that he should have enough energy to play 48 minutes per night. But tendinitis has become an issue in his left knee, and rest is the only remedy. He was not listed on the injury report for Thursday night’s game against the Raptors, and he said he plans to play in the All-Star Game and participate in the 3-point shootout.

Brown got off to a rousing start against the Clippers with 14 first-quarter points, but he scored 4 points the rest of the way. He had a tough February, averaging 22.2 points and just 30.9 percent from the 3-point line. He averaged 27.1 points and 44.3 percent on 3-pointers over the first 18 games.

Brown won’t use his knee as an excuse, but he also made it known that his body needs rest. The Celtics gave him two games off during the recent West Coast road trip, and he also missed last Friday’s win over the Wizards.

“I don’t want to think about my knee or anything,” he said Tuesday. “It feels a lot better after a win, of course.”

There is concern that Brown could do further damage at the All-Star Game. Celtics fans are reminded of Kemba Walker pushing himself during a highly competitive All-Star Game last year in Chicago and possibly injuring his balky left knee further. Walker was never the same last season, and he required offseason surgery that caused him to miss the first 11 games of this season.

But it’s difficult to talk Brown out of participating in his first All-Star Game, especially since it’s being held in his hometown of Atlanta. The 2021 All-Star Game was originally scheduled for Indianapolis in February, but it was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

The NBA then decided to hold an All-Star Game in this abbreviated season after all,moving it to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, with all events held on one day.

The Celtics have to hope Doc Rivers or Quin Snyder limit Brown’s minutes — which All-Star coaches generally do at the request of a player’s head coach. Brown will also participate in the 3-point shootout with teammate Jayson Tatum, and there is obviously less concern of injuries related to that.

“I said, ‘Why the hell not? You should have asked me a long time ago,’ ” Brown joked, when asked of the league’s 3-point invitation. “They asked me and I thought it was obvious. We’ve got some of the best 3-pointer shooters, including myself. The dunk contest would have been great, but I don’t think my body is agreeing. That was something I was looking to do, but I don’t think it’s going to work out that way.”

When asked if he was willing to sacrifice playing extended All-Star minutes to keep himself healthy for the rest of the season, Brown replied with a resounding yes.

“Our most important focus is making a push, making a run and playing in the playoffs, deep into the playoffs, that’s what my focus has been,” he said. “I like to win. I like to be on winning teams. To add to winning, sometimes you have to make sacrifices. For me, being in the dunk contest wasn’t the best decision for me and my body at the time.

“The All-Star Game is in my hometown in Atlanta, and as much as I would have liked to participate, it just didn’t work out this time. My eyes are down the stretch and getting 100 percent healthy, which I haven’t been for a while and trying to continue to get better. So when it comes time for my team to need me, I’m there and 100 percent.”

So there should be no concerns as to whether Brown is going to take unnecessary risks this weekend in Atlanta. Despite there being no true “All-Star Weekend” and the game being limited to family and friends of players in attendance, Brown should allowed to enjoy this accomplishment.

And the hope for the Celtics is when Brown returned to the team after the All-Star break, they will be nearly full strength for a second-half run.

