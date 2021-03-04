Kellen Winslow II sentenced to 14 years for rape and other sexual offenses

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow II was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow appeared via videoconference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego. San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman said Winslow could only be described in two words: “And that is a sexual predator.” The judge said Winslow preyed on women who were especially vulnerable, befriending a homeless woman, picking up a 54-year-old hitchhiker, and attacking a teen after she had passed out at a party. The 14-year-sentence was the maximum allowed under a plea deal. He was convicted of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, and lewd conduct in public. Once a first-round NFL draft pick for the Cleveland Browns, Winslow played also for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and the New York Jets. He earned more than $40 million over his 10 seasons. He was injured in a motorcycle accident and left the NFL in 2013. The father of two, whose wife filed for divorce after he was convicted, had faced up to 18 years in prison for all the charges. Both sides agreed to a reduced charge of sexual battery, which reduced the maximum sentence to 14 years. Winslow must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Noland leaves Patriots to helm Dolphins PR

Patriots communications strategist Anne Noland is leaving the organization to become senior director of football communications for the Miami Dolphins. Noland will become the third woman in the NFL to head a team’s public relations department, joining Amy Palcic (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Emily Parker (Cincinnati Bengals). Noland, a 2015 graduate of the University of Georgia, joined New England’s PR team in April 2017 as a media relations coordinator. In Miami, she will reunite with coach Brian Flores, who was one of seven head coaches to speak at the fifth NFL Women’s Careers in Football Forum.