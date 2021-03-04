Suicide of gymnastics coach charged with abuse can be a beginning, not an end

Not as a tribute to him, for he was a monster whose cowardly escape act dealt yet another blow to an already battered gymnastics community. But in spite of him, for he is but a symptom of a system that continues to ignore its fundamental shortcomings and thus insult the athletes it purports to protect.

A week has passed since John Geddert drove to a highway rest stop and took his own life , and the initial headlines of shock and outrage have already begun to fade. But Geddert’s story, painful as it might be, must not be forgotten.

“It’s a tragedy on so many levels,” said Dr. Mary Pulido, executive director of the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children, in a phone interview. “ “These stories keep popping up in so many sports. The gymnastics one is one of the most sordid and unbelievable sex abuse scandals that I have ever encountered in my 20-plus years doing this work.”

Which is why she and her colleagues are trying to do something about it, partnering recently with the Athletes Assistance Fund on an innovative sexual abuse prevention program specific to gymnastics, providing training workshops to gym owners and coaches both across their state and through national conferences. It’s the type of work that can make a real difference, and one the national powers that be in gymnastics should be embracing.

“What we are trying to do now is a three-pronged approach,” Pulido said, “for parents to know what questions to ask, what to do if they are uncomfortable, training for children from K to 12th grade, understanding their bodies and who can touch them and why, and what should happen if someone is being abusive. We’ve built in scenarios that mirror how it happens.”

That USA Gymnastics has so far declined an offer to partner in this project, preferring (and failing) to be its own police, remains one of the most maddening aspects of a continually unfolding nightmare.

“It’s very odd,” Pulido said. “I’ve been doing this work forever, and the dynamic present, with this bizarre secrecy, where children were afraid to say anything for fear they’d lose out on the Olympics, parents were afraid too, believing coaching was supposed to be brutally hard, and coaches were allowed to do whatever the heck they wanted, just go get the gold.

“They were very abusive and punitive and damaging and committed crimes against children. This ‘I shouldn’t say anything’ dynamic was beyond-the-pale heinous.”

The Geddert story is only the latest reminder, the tale of a man rewarded by USA Gymnastics as the 2012 women’s Olympic coach despite the apparently open secret of his cruel and ruthless tactics.

The former coach killed himself only hours after being charged with multiple criminal acts across a decades-long career, his Michigan-based gym called Twistars exposed by state investigators as a veritable torture chamber of verbal and physical abuse. He was the “bad cop” who found a “good cop” in Larry Nassar, the disgraced and since-imprisoned faux doctor who counted the back rooms at his pal Geddert’s gym among the many locations he used to sexually assault gymnasts under the guise of medical treatment.

Where Geddert would berate, beat, or starve the girls, Nassar would soothe, massage, and reward them. The kids had no chance, not against those twin towers of cruelty.

But where Nassar was forced to sit in a courtroom and listen to wave after wave of victim impact statements, Geddert’s self-inflicted gunshot was a final insult to all those athletes he abused, not simply an escape from his own accountability, but a theft of the gymnasts’ collective opportunity to confront their abuser in court and salvage any last measure of closure that might have afforded.

That’s a shame. Or, in the words of Dana Nessel, the Michigan attorney general who filed the charges, “a tragic end to a tragic story for everyone involved.”

But what if it’s not an end? What if it can be a start, a start to something better, an ending so horrific that it forces change in its wake? Let’s not let it end. Let’s not allow Geddert to get off so easily, but step on him on the way toward a better future. Let’s take Geddert, along with his old pal Nassar, and use their notoriety to shame all the enablers still out there into fixing this poisoned sport forever.

“When I look back and think of watching the Olympics and think of what these athletes went through at the time, it breaks my heart,” Pulido said.

She is not alone. Listen to Aly Raisman, the Needham gold-medal gymnast who was victimized by Nassar and who continues to speak truth to the USAG power, demanding an independent, transparent, and wide-ranging investigation. Listen to Rachael Denhollander, the courageous woman who broke the cloak of anonymity and put her name to Nassar’s crimes. Listen to the Fierce Five of the 2012 Olympics, the young women who somehow were able to capture team gold not because of their coach (Geddert) and trainer (Nassar) but in spite of them.

They all want more, more investigations, more transparency, more answers.

More respect. And they deserve that much.

Raisman’s devastating response to Geddert’s death was shared on Twitter: “As a minor on the National Team, I frequently had to travel (without my parents) under the supervision of USA Gymnastics. The ‘responsible’ adults included John Geddert, Marvin Sharpe, Steve Penny, and Larry Nassar. Respectively, the criminal offenses they have been charged with include Criminal Sexual Conduct and Racketeering, Child Molesting, Destroying Evidence, and Sexual assault.”

Sharp took his own life while in prison. Penny is awaiting trial. Nassar is jailed for the rest of his life. Geddert is dead now too. Their guilt is suffocating.

“It’s something the survivors have been saying all along, that you cannot say you’re doing enough until you understand how this all happened,” Raisman told the Globe in an interview about the searing Netflix documentary “Athlete A.” “The movie ‘Spotlight’ does it so well — it takes a village to molest a child. I think that’s what happened with USAG. … So many people enabled it, covered it up.”

Make. It. Stop.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.