Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Orioles peck away at Tanner Houck

Breakdown: Red Sox starter Matt Andriese retired each batter he faced in his two innings, but the game unraveled once Tanner Houck took over in the third. With a 3-0 lead, Houck failed to get out of the inning, allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits and five walks. Houck left after two-thirds of the inning. A three-run homer by Baltimore’s Ramón Urías off Stephen Gonsalves in the fifth provided the winning margin in what was just a six-inning game. Sox prospect Jarren Duran was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double.

Next: The Sox play Tampa Bay Friday at 1:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park. Eduardo Rodríguez is scheduled to start for the Red Sox while Rich Hill will take the ball for the Rays. The game will be on WEEI-AM.

