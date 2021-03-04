fb-pixel Skip to main content
Thursday’s Red Sox spring training report: Orioles peck away at Tanner Houck

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated March 4, 2021, 53 minutes ago
Tanner Houck couldn't complete an inning in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.
Tanner Houck couldn't complete an inning in Thursday's loss to Baltimore.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Score: Orioles 6, Red Sox 3

Record: 2-3

Breakdown: Red Sox starter Matt Andriese retired each batter he faced in his two innings, but the game unraveled once Tanner Houck took over in the third. With a 3-0 lead, Houck failed to get out of the inning, allowing three runs (all earned) on two hits and five walks. Houck left after two-thirds of the inning. A three-run homer by Baltimore’s Ramón Urías off Stephen Gonsalves in the fifth provided the winning margin in what was just a six-inning game. Sox prospect Jarren Duran was 2 for 3 with a solo homer and a double.

Next: The Sox play Tampa Bay Friday at 1:05 p.m. at JetBlue Park. Eduardo Rodríguez is scheduled to start for the Red Sox while Rich Hill will take the ball for the Rays. The game will be on WEEI-AM.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

