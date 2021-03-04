UMass men’s basketball rings up 100 points in Atlantic-10 Tourney opener

The Minutemen (8-6) advance to face Saint Louis (13-5) in the A-10 semifinals Friday at 1 p.m.

The fifth-seeded Minutemen jumped all over No. 13 seed St. Joseph’s in a second-round matchup at the Robins Center in Richmond, Va. and never looked back en route to a decisive 100-66 victory. UMass became the fourth team in tournament history to score 100 points, setting a new record for margin of victory in the process.

In a season marred by pauses and postponements, the UMass men’s basketball team came out with a renewed focus during a record-setting performance Thursday in the Atlantic-10 Conference Tournament.

“Honestly our confidence is through the roof right now,” said sophomore forward Tre Mitchell, who had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 26 minutes, and finished as one of six Minutemen to score in double figures.

“Once we start to hoop like that, we just get into a flow,” Mitchell said. “We got another game tomorrow, so I believe that’s just going to carry right over. We’ve got guys who are locked in and no one wants our season to be over.”

UMass has struggled to find continuity this season with eight games postponed or cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The Minutemen were tied for first in the A-10 after winning five of six games when they went on a two-week pause in February, then fell to fifth after closing their season with losses to Richmond and Saint Louis.

This is still the highest UMass has been seeded in a conference tournament since 2008 and their opening performance — which also included 15 3-pointers, the second-most in A-10 Tournament history — demonstrates their potential.

“This was the first game we’ve played all year where collectively, as a group, everyone shot it well,” said fourth-year head coach Matt McCall. “I’m proud of our guys. There’s been a lot thrown at them. A lot of pauses, a lot of stoppages.

“It was a great team win, and now it’s on to [Friday].”

St. Joe’s (5-15) came into the game riding a four-game win streak between their own set of postponements. The Hawks had been led lately by senior Taylor Funk, who scored 36 points against Dayton on Feb. 24, but was held to 14 points on 4-for-10 field goal shooting with senior Carl Pierre serving as his primary defender.

While Pierre, a BC High grad from Randolph, set the tone defensively, freshmen guards Ronnie DeGray and Javon Garcia combined for 36 points on 15-for-20 shooting with just one turnover. Mitchell (11 rebounds) controlled the paint as the Minuteman won the battle on the glass, 47-30.

For McCall, Pierre’s development over the past four years has coincided with his own efforts to revitalize the program.

“I told [Pierre] last night that I’ve learned a lot from him in these past four years,” said McCall. “I’m appreciative of his loyalty and he’s a big reason why our culture has shifted. When you bring in high character kids that do the right things, your culture is going to shift.”

Syracuse's Amaya Finklea-Guity (22) tries to get by Boston College's Clara Ford (32) during the first half of their second-round game in the ACC Tournament Thursday in Greensboro, N.C. Ethan Hyman/Associated Press

ACC Women

Syracuse 67, Boston College 61 — After upsetting Pittsburgh in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday, BC nearly provided an encore in the second round Thursday against fifth-seeded Syracuse.

The 13th-seeded Eagles stayed within striking distance and trailed Syracuse, 63-61, with 18 seconds remaining, but were unable to close it out at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

“We’re disappointed,” said BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee. “I think we had more than our share of opportunities to take control of the game. But when we started to make a run, something would set us back from getting the momentum.”

Junior point guard Cameron Swartz, who carried the Eagles (7-12) with a career-high 33 points in the first-round victory vs. Pitt, was held to 11 points and shot 1 of 7 from 3-point range against a taller Syracuse team.

Junior Taylor Soule, a first-team All-ACC selection, also struggled on 4-for-16 shooting, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds. Soule battled foul trouble along with junior guard Makayla Dickens, who tallied a team-high 14 points.

Swartz hit her triple to make it a 62-58 game with 28 seconds remaining and Dickens followed with a 3-pointer to cut it to 63-61 in the final seconds, but Syracuse (13-7) prevailed behind a game-high 21 points from Kiara Lewis.

Noble & Greenough grad Amaya Finklea-Guity, a 6-foot-4 senior from Dorchester, had 12 points and five rebounds for Syracuse in 26 minutes.

“It was great just to be playing,” said Soule. “Obviously it didn’t work out the way we wanted. I just think we fell short a little bit on the mental side of things.”

With Soule, Dickens, Swartz, Marnelle Garraud, and Clara Ford headlining the players set to return, the Eagles have a chance to build on this experience next season.

"Our team is going to be fired up," said Bernabei-McNamee. "We've got some kids coming back and next year you're going to see Boston College out there with a vengeance."
























