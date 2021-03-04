fb-pixel Skip to main content

Palace: Prince Philip had a successful heart procedure

By Associated PressUpdated March 4, 2021, 49 minutes ago
Police officers stand outside the main entrance of St Bartholomew's Hospital where Britain's Prince Philip is being treated, in London, Thursday, March 4.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure in a London hospital.

The palace says the 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, “underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.”

It said he is expected to remain in the hospital for "treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

