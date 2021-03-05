In ‘Moxie,’ on Netflix, trying to make school cool — or at least less toxic

Hadley Robinson plays Vivian, a rising junior at a big suburban high school and one of the quieter invisibles in the crowd along longtime best friend Claudia (Lauren Tsai). Her social and political consciousness is starting to rise, however, in part from the influence of single mom Lisa (Poehler), a one-time Riot Grrl with the Bikini Kill T-shirts to prove it, and in part because of her school’s stifling misogyny. The BMOC is a leering football jock (Patrick Schwarzenegger -- Arnold’s son), the headmaster (Marcia Gay Harden) is a chipper enabler, and every year starts with the boys awarding the girls “Best Rack,” “Most Bangable,” and so on. Vivian’s had enough.

A Netflix original directed by Amy Poehler from a young adult novel by Jennifer Mathieu, “Moxie” is an empowerment lesson for young women so carefully constructed that sometimes all you see is the lesson rather than the story in which it’s embedded. Which is too bad, because there’s a lot of heart, sinew, and energy here.

Lauren Tsai (left) and Hadley Robinson in "Moxie." Colleen Hayes/NETFLIX © 2020/Associated Press

Taking a cue from her mother’s memorabilia, she starts “Moxie,” an anonymously published ‘zine calling the school’s toxic bro culture to account. It becomes a lightning rod and, more important, unites the women of the disparate cliques into one angry unit led by a fierce new kid, Lucy (Alycia Pascual-Peña), and — to her own surprise — Vivian.

True to its title, “Moxie” has a lot of moxie, and it’s an easy watch, smartly acted by a crew of young talents. The script, by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, juggles a lot of balls and arguably too many, including a crisis of friendship with the neglected Claudia, a burgeoning romance with sensitive hunk Seth (Nico Hiraga), the issue of Mom’s new boyfriend (a gentle Clark Gregg), and an awful lot of intersectionality. This last is the movie’s most interesting quality and often its most strained, as Vivian struggles to learn to listen and assess her privilege vis-à-vis students of color like Lucy, Amaya (Anjelika Washington), and Keira (Sydney Park).

This doesn’t make for great art, but it’s effective as social drama, especially for younger viewers figuring out their own place and stance within the world. As organic drama, “Moxie” is on firmest ground when exploring the heroine’s emotional roller coaster — the fury and freak-outs of a “nice girl” realizing that some people aren’t nice at all and not sure what to do about it but yell as loud as she can. The didactic pleasure of “Moxie” is that Vivian’s voice is joined by so many others. It might have been a little less didactic if the movie had centered on one of them.

★★½

MOXIE

Directed by Amy Poehler. Written by Tamara Chestna and Dylan Meyer, based on the novel by Jennifer Mathieu. Starring Hadley Robinson, Amy Poehler, Lauren Tsai, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Nico Hiraga. Available on Netflix. 111 minutes. R (thematic elements, strong language and sexual material, some teen drinking)





